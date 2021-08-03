Cancel
Carmaker Stellantis reports record 1H margins, $7b profits

By COLLEEN BARRY
Daily Herald Business Ledger
Daily Herald Business Ledger
 6 days ago

MILAN -- Automaker Stellantis on Tuesday said Tuesday it achieved faster-than-expected progress on synergies and record margins in its first six months as a combined company, despite suffering 700,000 units in lower production due to interruptions in the semiconductor supply chain. The company - formed from French carmaker Peugeot PSA's...

Chicago, IL
