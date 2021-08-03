Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Friends of woman killed in Piedmont Park say cameras weren’t working during attack

By Michael Seiden, WSB-TV
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fq07a_0bG4gg0300

ATLANTA — Family and friends devastated by the brutal loss of their loved one are still searching for answers, which they say won’t come from the city’s surveillance cameras.

The murders of Katie Janness and her dog Bowie remain a mystery, but police are still working to learn what happened to them in Piedmont Park last week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators and those who knew Janness aren’t the only ones who want answers. Hundreds of complete strangers lined up Monday afternoon to add to a growing memorial to the beloved woman.

Late last week, friends of Janness and her wife Emma Clark told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that some of the city’s cameras that may have captured the attack were not working properly at the time.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden reached out to the city to find out just how many of those cameras are working.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department manages the operation and maintenance of the cameras. Spokespeople told Channel 2 Action News that the city is still gathering the information and will release those details once they are available.

Only one surveillance image that depicts Janness’ final moments has been released. In the photo Janness can be seen taking Bowie on a walk at the intersection of 10th St. and Piedmont Rd.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Around 1 a.m. that morning, Clark became concerned that Janness hadn’t come back from the walk, pinged her wife’s phone and made the gruesome discovery near the entrance to the park.

Spokespeople from the Atlanta Police Department told Seiden that all of their cameras in the area were working at the time of the murders, but would not comment on the amount, locations or capabilities of them. Cameras inside the park are not maintained by Atlanta police.

Many hope a press conference scheduled for Tuesday morning will shed some light on a possible motive for these horrific crimes.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
15K+
Followers
24K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Atlanta, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Piedmont Park#Surveillance Cameras#Atlanta Police#Channel 2 Action News#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Harris County, GAPosted by
WSB Radio

1 dead, 5 injured in shooting at Houston nightclub

HOUSTON — A fight inside a Houston nightclub early Sunday morning left one person fatally shot and five others wounded, investigators said. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called around 2 a.m. about a shooting at an after-hours nightclub, KPRC reported. Deputies arrived to find multiple people injured...
Posted by
WSB Radio

1 Chicago officer killed, 1 wounded in traffic stop shooting

CHICAGO — (AP) — A 29-year-old Chicago police officer was killed and another was wounded in an exchange of gunfire during a traffic stop, officials said Sunday. The death of the female officer Saturday night was the first fatal shooting of a Chicago officer in the line of duty since 2018.
California StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Woman drove off California cliff after stranger mistakenly opens car door

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A woman was rescued Thursday after she drove off a cliff in California when a stranger mistakenly opened her car door, investigators said. Santa Cruz police said the woman was sitting in her car in the parking lot at the Santa Cruz Walton Lighthouse when she was surprised by a man who opened her passenger door, causing her to drive off the cliff, KRON reported.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
WSB Radio

Gridlock Guy: Early returns show schools indeed are bringing back the traffic

Annnnd…they’re off. This last week has seen the vast majority of Metro Atlanta school systems go back in session with only a small percentage of students opting for remote learning. This is a stark contrast to the start of schooling last August, which resembled Wayne’s World’s “Game off…game on” scene much more than the start of the Kentucky Derby. In other words, school traffic is actually back.

Comments / 3

Community Policy