Friends of woman killed in Piedmont Park say cameras weren’t working during attack

ATLANTA — Family and friends devastated by the brutal loss of their loved one are still searching for answers, which they say won’t come from the city’s surveillance cameras.

The murders of Katie Janness and her dog Bowie remain a mystery, but police are still working to learn what happened to them in Piedmont Park last week.

Investigators and those who knew Janness aren’t the only ones who want answers. Hundreds of complete strangers lined up Monday afternoon to add to a growing memorial to the beloved woman.

Late last week, friends of Janness and her wife Emma Clark told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that some of the city’s cameras that may have captured the attack were not working properly at the time.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden reached out to the city to find out just how many of those cameras are working.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department manages the operation and maintenance of the cameras. Spokespeople told Channel 2 Action News that the city is still gathering the information and will release those details once they are available.

Only one surveillance image that depicts Janness’ final moments has been released. In the photo Janness can be seen taking Bowie on a walk at the intersection of 10th St. and Piedmont Rd.

Around 1 a.m. that morning, Clark became concerned that Janness hadn’t come back from the walk, pinged her wife’s phone and made the gruesome discovery near the entrance to the park.

Spokespeople from the Atlanta Police Department told Seiden that all of their cameras in the area were working at the time of the murders, but would not comment on the amount, locations or capabilities of them. Cameras inside the park are not maintained by Atlanta police.

Many hope a press conference scheduled for Tuesday morning will shed some light on a possible motive for these horrific crimes.

