U.S. Politics

Biden Says U.S. Leads The World In Vaccine Donations — And Promises More

By Tamara Keith, Will Stone
North Country Public Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. has delivered 110 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to 65 countries from Afghanistan to Zambia, President Biden announced at the White House on Tuesday. The U.S. donations prove that "democracies can deliver" Biden said. He added that the U.S. has acquired another 500 million Pfizer vaccines that will be donated to low- and middle-income countries by the end of the month, emphasizing that global vaccination is essential: "You can't build a wall high enough to keep us safe from COVID in other countries."

