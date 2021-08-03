Fifth Wall TV Goes "INSIDE" My Dog Sighs Newest Exhibition in Portsmouth, England
Our good friend and Radio Juxtapoz co-host Doug Gillen, the man behind Fifth Wall TV, just sent out for Portsmouth, England to document and take-in My Dog Sighs newest installation. The installation was created in an abandoned buildiing, and Gillen makes some compelling conversational points about the use of old spaces and how immersive street art exhibitions can be the entry point to so many viewer's experiences with art. Worth a watch!www.juxtapoz.com
