Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Fifth Wall TV Goes "INSIDE" My Dog Sighs Newest Exhibition in Portsmouth, England

juxtapoz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur good friend and Radio Juxtapoz co-host Doug Gillen, the man behind Fifth Wall TV, just sent out for Portsmouth, England to document and take-in My Dog Sighs newest installation. The installation was created in an abandoned buildiing, and Gillen makes some compelling conversational points about the use of old spaces and how immersive street art exhibitions can be the entry point to so many viewer's experiences with art. Worth a watch!

www.juxtapoz.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Portsmouth#Sighs#Art Exhibitions#England#Uk#Fifth Wall Tv Goes#Radio Juxtapoz Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Museumspanthernow.com

Women On The Inside: An Insightful Exhibition into Transience

Do you have free time this weekend? Are you feeling bored? Do you want to try something new? The Frost Art museum is offering a variety of art exhibitions this term for FIU students, and best of all… it’s free!. Women On The Inside examines various introspective themes as well...
AnimalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Live Here, Prepare for it to Be "Raining Cockroaches," Experts Say

Whether you notice them scurrying out from a dumpster behind a restaurant on your way home at night or find them in your own home, cockroaches are rarely, if ever, a welcome sight. Unfortunately for one area in the U.S., seeing cockroaches is about to become more than just an occasional occurrence. In fact, experts are warning residents of this locale to prepare for it to be "raining cockroaches" in the near future. Read on to discover if an influx of these unwanted pests could be headed your way.
LifestylePosted by
Upworthy

Brother makes stunning prom dress for sister from scratch as family couldn't afford to rent one

A brother from the Philippines won hearts across social media last year after he shared the stunning prom dress he created for his sister. Maverick Francisco Oyao—a college student from Zamboanga City—went above and beyond to make his sister, Lu Asey, happy after learning that their parents wouldn't be able to afford a ball gown for her junior and senior prom. Determined to give Lu a dress and a prom experience she could cherish for years to come, Maverick took it upon himself to design and sew an elaborate winter ball gown from scratch.
AnimalsBBC

Bournemouth beach closed after 'large animal' spotted in sea

Beach-goers were evacuated from the sea after reports of a "large marine animal" in the water. Lifeguards instructed swimmers to leave the sea at Boscombe Beach in Bournemouth while they scanned the water on Wednesday. Visitors took to social media and said there had been a shark sighting. The RNLI...
Idaho StatePosted by
Whiskey Riff

Idaho Rodeo Spectator Draws His Pistol On Rogue Bull That Jumped Into The Crowd

One way or another, you’re bound to see some wild shit go down at a rodeo. When you have dudes holding on for dear life on a 1,500 lb. bull, it’s just inevitable. Last Thursday, a rodeo was held in Preston, Idaho. Not just any rodeo, the annual “That Famous Preston Night Rodeo.” And perhaps the most terrifying and/or exciting moment of the night part was when a rogue bull jumped his way into the crowd.
HomelessPosted by
Upworthy

A group gave 105 homeless people disposable cameras. These are the photos they took.

A group of 105 homeless people gathered at St. Paul's Cathedral in London. Each of them was given a disposable camera and told to take pictures that represent "my London." The photos were entered in an annual contest run by London-based nonprofit Cafe Art, which gives homeless artists the chance to have their work displayed around the city and, for some of the photographers who participate in the yearly challenge, in a print calendar.
Pennsylvania Statesuperhits1027.com

450,000 Bees Found Inside Walls Of Pennsylvania Home

A Pennsylvania couple were buzzing with excitement when they bought their new farmhouse – only to discover the walls were filled with hundreds of thousands of bees. The couple says they bought the house without conducting a home inspection, because they wanted to move quickly – even though the seller had mentioned ‘bees in the wall’.
AnimalsNewsweek

Woman Finds 450,000 Bees Living Inside the Walls of Her House

When Sara Weaver and her husband bought their house this past December, they didn't realize they were also purchasing a colony of nearly a half-million bees. The multi-day removal process was spearheaded by general contractor and beekeeper Allan Lattanzi, who spoke to Newsweek about his beekeeping career. Weaver and her...
Entertainmentwmleader.com

Subway franchisees are fed up with Megan Rapinoe’s TV ads

Megan Rapinoe kicked up another round of controversy at the Tokyo Olympics — and now a group of Subway franchisees are pressuring the fast-food giant to give her the boot. The 36-year-old, purple-haired soccer star — who kneeled during the National Anthem to kick off the Tokyo Olympics before leading the United States to a bronze medal this week — began a stint as a pitchwoman for the fast-food giant this spring.
ChinaPosted by
98.7 WFGR

Did You Receive a Strange Package in the Mail?

About a year ago, everyone was receiving packets of seeds in the mail from China. I never received one and felt left out. Yesterday, in my mailbox, there was a small white envelope that arrived. A very strange piece of mail. I didn't remember ordering anything recently. When I looked...
MusicPosted by
The Spun

Bruce Springsteen’s Daughter, Jessica, Wins Olympic Medal

Jessica Springsteen, the daughter of rock star Bruce Springsteen, left for the Tokyo Olympics in late July. The 29-year-old equestrian rider was selected for the United States show jumping team. She’s obviously the biggest name on the team thanks to her father’s work in the music industry. However, she didn’t...

Comments / 0

Community Policy