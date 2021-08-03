New York Times ends third party app access to its crossword puzzles
The New York Times is known for its motto, "All the news that's fit to print." It also is known for having arguably the most difficult crossword puzzle printed in any newspaper. The Times announced on Monday that starting on August 10th it will no longer make its crossword puzzle available to third-party apps. Previously, New York Times crossword fans could access the puzzle using the .puz format on the Across Lite platform.www.phonearena.com
