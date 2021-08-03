Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Google to build its own processors

By Authors
industryglobalnews24.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the era of big tech companies trying to become self-sufficient, Google has taken its first step following Apple to create its processor. Apple in the previous year abandoned Intel processors and adopted its manufacture, M1 chipset for its Mac computers, providing the users benefits of extra speed and extended battery life. Similarly, Google is planning to launch Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 pro with their processor Google Tensor.

www.industryglobalnews24.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Big Tech#Intel Processors#Mac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Software
Related
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, the nutshell

Google's unprecedentedly early Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro announcement served a double purpose - to preempt the rumor mill, and to tell people to hold off on their phone purchase. After all, it was done just days before the announcement of Samsung's second half flagships, and weeks before Apple takes the stage to unveil the iPhone 13 series.
Cell PhonesWPRI

Best Samsung Galaxy phones

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Samsung is one of the most popular and innovative electronics manufacturers in the world, so it’s no wonder that the Samsung Galaxy is continuously rated as the best smartphone on the market. With its powerful Android operating system, high-tech camera...
Softwaremanhattan.edu

ITS: Google Drive Security Update

ITS would like to make you aware of a new Google Drive security update coming soon. Beginning on September 13, 2021 Google will be applying a new security update to some of your shared files. This means that if you have shared a file with someone and they have not yet opened it, after September 13th they will need to request access to it to view it. This may cause an increase in access requests. Those who have already viewed the files will still be able to.
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

What to expect from the Google Pixel 6 cameras

Google's camera hardware is getting a long-overdue upgrade, but what should you expect from the Pixel 6 camera?. Born and raised in Cape Town, South Africa, Hadlee is part of the news team at Android Authority, joining the website in 2018. He has over a decade of experience working in the tech journalism space. When he's not working, he's gaming, watching motorsport, or running. He'll get back on the jiu-jitsu mat when this pandemic is over.
TechnologyThe Next Web

Intel will shake chips up by building Qualcomm’s future processors

I’ve always thought of Qualcomm as one of Intel‘s biggest rivals, what with its dominance of the non-Apple mobile market and its increasing presence in the PC space. But as it turns out, the companies are teaming up in a major new partnership for the years to come: Intel will manufacture future Qualcomm chips.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Apple could launch a new external monitor with its own dedicated processor

When Apple unveiled the pricey Pro Display XDR alongside the refreshed Mac Pro, the company played up the strengths and innovation behind its pro-grade display. It seems that the next Pro Display is about to get even more powerful, as we’re learning that Apple is working on an external monitor that has its own dedicated ARM-based processor.
Cell PhonesTechCrunch

Google unveils its proposed ‘safety section’ for apps on Google Play

In May, Google explained the safety section would be designed to easily communicate to users how apps are handling their data so they could make informed choices. It said app developers would need to disclose to users whether their app uses security practices like data encryption, whether it follows Google Play’s Families policy for apps aimed at kids, whether users have a choice in data sharing, whether the app’s safety section had been verified by a third party, and if the app allowed users to request data deletion at the time of uninstalling, among other things.
TechnologyDigital Trends

Intel to help rival Qualcomm build its Snapdragon processors

Intel is staging a comeback. But rather than fend off competition from some of its bitter rivals, Intel is instead embracing Qualcomm to help it regain the silicon crown. As part of its efforts to regain leadership, Intel will be opening the doors of its fabs to manufacture processors for other companies, and the company announced that it had secured deals to make chips for Qualcomm and Amazon at its factories.
Technologymarketresearchtelecast.com

Google will build two new submarine connecting cables

We are at a time when communications technology is almost wireless. And we say almost because there are still elements whose link is established physically by a cable and, in fact, they work even faster and more reliably. This happens even on a large scale in what involves sending data from one part of the world to another and in this sense Google wants to improve its coverage with two new submarine cables.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Google teases the Pixel 6 series with its custom Google Tensor chip

It’s no surprise that Google is preparing to launch the Pixel 6 series later this year, and in now typical Google fashion, the company has shared a plethora of details about its new phones weeks ahead of their launch. Google today confirmed the names, design, expected launch date, and many of the specs of its upcoming Pixel 6 series. Here’s a summary of everything they teased.
Cell PhonesStuff.tv

Google previews the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, with snazzy new design and its own System on a Chip

We thought the Google Pixel 5 went a bit mainstream, but the company’s going for something novel with its successor. The final device and specs won’t be revealed until this autumn, but Google today provided tantalising insight into the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro (£TBC). First up, there’s an eye-catching new design. The new camera hardware can’t be stuffed inside the traditional camera bump square, and so there’s an entire bar across the back, making the phone look like a cartoon robot ninja from the future. The Pro phones get typical upmarket (read: boring) colours – grey; gold; silver – for their polished aluminium frames, but the standard 6 gets a splash of colour that looks lovely. But it’s what’s inside that counts. Google says it’s slammed into computing limitations with existing silicon, and so the company’s made its own to beef up its ambitions in AI, machine learning and hardware security. Whether these new Pixels with Google Tensor inside will knock the industry for six, we’ll have to wait and see – but our sixth sense suggests it just might.
Cell PhonesBenzinga

Google's New Smartphone Processor, Google Tensor, Set For Debut In Fall

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has decided to build its smartphone processor, called Google Tensor, to power its new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones this fall. Google has ditched Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) just like Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) dumped Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) to use its processors for its new computers, CNBC reports.
Posted by
Tom's Guide

Google Pixel 6 Pro: 5 reasons I’m excited for a big Google phone

I adore the Google Pixel 5’s compact size as it fit into my coronavirus pandemic lifestyle of working from home and wanting a smaller yet capable phone that I could simply slip into my pocket while going for my government-mandated daily dose of exercise. But now that the world is opening up again, I have returned to larger Android phones, which is why the official announcement of Google Pixel 6 Pro has caught my eye.
ElectronicsThe Verge

Google leaks unannounced Nest security cameras on its own online store

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement. Google has apparently leaked some unannounced Nest security cameras right on its own online store (thanks for the tip, Eric!). Google confirmed in January that it would be releasing a new lineup of security cameras this year, and it seems like the company’s store may have just revealed what’s on the way.
TechnologyPhandroid

Google leaks its own updated Nest Cam lineup via the Google Store

Yesterday’s bombshell Pixel 6 announcement was a planned surprise by Google. Today’s preview of upcoming Nest devices feels more like an “oops” moment. As spotted by 9to5Google, The Verge, and others, the Google Store briefly showed a redesigned landing page, complete with new Nest security products. None of these new...
Cell Phonessixcolors.com

Google debuts its own chip on the Pixel 6

Google SVP Rick Osterloh unveils the new Tensor System-on-a-Chip designed by Google to power the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones:. Tensor was built for how people use their phones today and how people will use them in the future. As more and more features are powered by AI and ML it’s not simply about adding more computing resources, it’s about using that ML to unlock specific experiences for our Pixel users.

Comments / 0

Community Policy