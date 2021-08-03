Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Flyers make new hires for Phantoms and front office

By Staff and wire report
Norristown Times Herald
 4 days ago

The Flyers announced Monday they made changes to their hockey operations staff, topped by the hiring of Mike O’Connell as senior advisor to the general manager/player development. O'Connell comes over from the Los Angeles Kings, where he acted as pro scout and consultant and advisor to the GM for the...

www.timesherald.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers#Maine Mariners#Colorado Rockies#Phantoms#Gm#The Nashville Predators#The Chicago Blackhawks#Kings#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLPosted by
97.3 ESPN

Flyers Likely Done as Fletcher Makes More Offseason ‘Bets’

When noon arrived on Wednesday and the free agency period opened, the Flyers made what could likely be their final additions of the offseason. Just minutes into the open of free agency, the Flyers had their backup netminder in Martin Jones, bought out by the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. An hour later, the Flyers brought back a familiar face in forward Nate Thompson. In addition, the reported signing of defenseman Keith Yandle was finalized. All three deals were for one year.
NHLphillysportsnetwork.com

Instant Analysis: Flyers make a shock trade for Rasmus Ristolainen

Taking the $4.5mil Chuck Fletcher saved by trading Shayne Gostisbehere to the Arizona Coyotes and investing in a time machine would have been better than his deal with the Buffalo Sabres for Rasmus Ristolainen. Yesterday, Fletcher traded Gostisbehere, the 2022 second round, and 2022 seventh-round picks for nothing. Today, Fletcher...
NHLPosted by
97.3 ESPN

Flyers Make 6 Selections on Day 2 of NHL Draft

After wheeling and dealing four times over the last week, it was a relatively normal afternoon for the Flyers from a draft standpoint. They entered the day with six picks and made each of them with no more trades taking place to move draft capitals and acquire or move additional picks.
NHLNBC Sports

Former Flyer Raffl finds a new home

For the first time in his NHL career, Michael Raffl has signed a contract with a team other than the Flyers. On Day 2 of free agency Thursday, Raffl signed a one-year, $1.1 million contract with the Stars. Last season, as the Flyers continued to slide out of the playoff...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Draft History – 7th Pick Overall

Welcome to a brand new series here at The Hockey Writers called “Road to the Draft.” In this series, our draft contributors will count down from 32nd overall all the way to first overall and revisit each player taken with that pick between 2010 and 2020. The goal of this...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Quick Hits: Sanheim, Flyers Hires and Promotions, ECDAB

1) Elliotte Friedman reported on Monday that the Flyers have elected to file for team-initiated arbitration with restricted free agent defenseman Travis Sanheim. The significant majority of cases get resolved prior to an arbitration hearing. It is likely that the Flyers and Sanheim camp are not currently close to reaching an agreement on a new contract. However, having a deadline set before an arbitration hearing often helps to bring about a resolution. The binding nature of NHL arbitration (unless the NHL team opts to walk away from the award and make the player an unrestricted free agent, which is very unlikely in this case) means both sides entail risk of an unfavorable ruling.
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Front Office Notes: Penguins, Flyers, Maple Leafs, Rangers

Once a model organization for goaltending performance and depth, the Pittsburgh Penguins play in net has largely gone downhill since the departure of goaltending coach Mike Bales in 2017. His replacement, Mike Buckley, watched as young starters Matt Murray and Tristan Jarry suffered through struggles and was unable to right the ship. The Penguins have decided that it is time for a new voice, especially after failing thus far in free agency to add a veteran mentor for Jarry. The team has announced that Buckley has been relieved of his duties and former Pittsburgh keeper Andy Chiodo has been hired as his replacement. Though new to the job, Chiodo has been with the organization in a development role since 2018. He has also previously worked as a goalie coach in the OHL and Canadian college ranks. Chiodo was considered a high-IQ goaltender during his playing days and will look to take his knowledge of the game and use it to improve the Penguins’ young, inconsistent net.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Flyers Goaltending Notes: Carter Hart, NHL Goalie Carousel, Prospect Depth

The Flyers and goaltender Carter Hart continue to discuss options for a contract extension for the 22-year-old restricted free agent. Meanwhile, the goaltending carousel around the NHL has now affected the Flyers. Veteran Brian Elliott signed with the Tampa Bay Lightning last week to back up reigning Conn Smythe winner...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Avalanche, Sharks, Blackhawks, Maple Leafs, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, as part of a follow-up to the story about the NHL investigating Evander Kane for allegedly gambling on his own games, there’s more chatter coming out of San Jose when it comes to Kane’s relationship with his teammates. Meanwhile, a different kind of relationship story, there’s a ton of chatter (mostly lighthearted) about the way Nathan MacKinnon apparently interacts as a leader. Will the Chicago Blackhawks be making any trades to accommodate Marc-Andre Fluery’s contract? Finally, what do all the big contracts being handed out for defensemen mean for a player like Morgan Rielly of the Toronto Maple Leafs?
NHLPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Brandon Hagel signs a 3-year deal with the Chicago Blackhawks following a strong rookie season

Brandon Hagel will get an opportunity to build on his splash rookie season with the Chicago Blackhawks. The 22-year-old winger agreed to terms on a three-year contract, the team announced Friday. He’ll have a $1.5 million annual cap hit in the deal that runs through 2023-24, a boost from $880,833. “Brandon’s ascension to a regular role last season provided a huge boost to our team,” Stan ...
NHLcrossingbroad.com

Philadelphia Inquirer Adding a New Flyers Writer

I mentioned the other day that The Philadelphia Inquirer is going to be losing a few more sports writers via buyout. Those departures are taking place at the end of the year, I’m told. The paper is also bringing in a couple of women to cover the Flyers, and one...
NHLbusinessjournaldaily.com

Phantoms Hired Contois as Associate Head Coach

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Youngstown Phantoms announced this week the hiring of Andy Contois as associate head coach. Contois brings to the team his coaching experience with the Indy Fuel of the East Coast Hockey League, the Central Illinois Flying Aces of the United States Hockey League and the Brookings Blizzard of the North American Hockey League. He played Division 1 college hockey at Northern Michigan University and also had a nine- year professional career as a player.
NBARealGM

Mavericks Hire Nets' Andrew Baker For Senior Role In Front Office

The Dallas Mavericks have hired Andrew Baker for a senior role in their front office. Baker was previously working for the Brooklyn Nets and is considered a respected salary cap strategist. Baker was previously with the San Antonio Spurs. Dallas remade their front office this offseason by hiring Nico Harrison.
NHLPosted by
NBC Chicago

Blackhawks 2021 NHL Draft Capsules: Scouting Reports and Analysis

Blackhawks NHL Draft capsules: Scouting reports and analysis originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A recap of the Blackhawks' selections in the 2021 NHL Draft and their scouting reports, including analysis from VP of amateur scouting Mark Kelley. Round 1, pick No. 32: Nolan Allan, defenseman. What you need to...
NHLPosted by
WGR550

Don Granato makes two new hires to coaching staff

Don Granato and the Sabres have announced some changes to his coaching staff. Coming back to the staff are Matt Ellis, goalie coach Mike Bales and video coach Myles Fee. Granato has also hired Jason Christie and Marty Wilford as assistant coaches.
Marion County, WVTimes West Virginian

The Front Office Ep. 2- Cole Peschl

Every local community is packed with talented athletes and devoted coaches. The Times West Virginians' Front Office podcast aims to tell the story of those athletes and coaches from around Marion County every week. Join Nick Henthorn as he's joined by guests from all around the area to talk about their individual journeys and accomplishments within the sporting world.
NHLletsgobruins.net

#BREAKING Maple Leafs Trade Defenseman To Bruins.

The Boston Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney announced a trade on Monday. The team has acquired defenseman James Greenway and his signing rights from the Toronto Maple Leafs. In return the Leafs will receive "future considerations". Green was drafted in the third round of the 2016 NHL Draft and...
NHLfastphillysports.com

FLYERS NEW D-MAN KEITH YANDLE WILL HELP ON POWER PLAY!

Keith Yandle, who was bought out by the Panthers, signed a one-year, $900,000 deal with the Flyers. He’s the reigning iron man and needs 43 games to break Doug Jarvis’ NHL record (964 games). He’s flawed on the defensive side of the game, but can help a power play.

Comments / 0

Community Policy