GAO report faults CIOs, OMB for slow adoption of cybersecurity recommendations

By Christopher Burgess
CSO
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US General Accountability Office (GAO) issued the 19-page report, “Cybersecurity and Information Technology: Federal Agencies need to Strengthen Efforts to Address High-Risk Areas” on July 29. It was preceded by President Biden’s comments made to the Office of the Director National Intelligence and staff and the leadership of the intelligence community on July 27. Both pointed out shortcomings in the cyber readiness of the United States government.

