EUR/USD: Receding inflation concerns and covid developments to push the pair above 1.19

By FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUR/USD is hovering under 1.19 ahead of eurozone producer prices. According to FXStreet’s Analyst Yohay Elam, there are reasons to be cheerful, and these could come to dominate markets and boost EUR/USD. Time for a decisive move above 1.19. “The main source of fear came from the ISM Manufacturing Purchasing...

MarketsFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Break below 1.1700 on the table

An upbeat US employment report revived hopes for soon to come tapering. The US Senate moved forward with the bipartisan infrastructure bill. EUR/USD is technically bearish, heading to March’s monthly low at 1.1703. The EUR/USD pair fell on Friday to close the week in the 1.1760 price zone as the...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Forecast: Bulls could push the pair toward the 111.00 figure

The Japanese Leading Economic Index beat expectation in June, printing at 104.1. US Treasury yields surged after an upbeat US Nonfarm Payroll report. USD/JPY is technically bullish but may correct lower before extending gains. The USD/JPY pair topped 110.35 on Friday, ending the week a handful of pips below it....
Currenciesdailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Rising Yields Lift USD Against Aussie

The Friday session featured the jobs report out the United States, which showed a gain of 943,000 jobs for the month of July. Because of this, interest rates in America started to rise as traders began to bet on the Federal Reserve trying to tighten monetary policy. That being said, the market is going to continue to see the overall downtrend play itself out against the Aussie, as we are testing the 0.7350 level.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD bounces off multi-month lows, upsides seems limited

A modest USD pullback assisted EUR/USD to stage a modest bounce from multi-month lows. Rising bets for an earlier Fed taper, rallying US bond yields should act as a tailwind for the USD. COVID-19 jitters might further underpin the safe-haven USD and cap the upside for the major. The EUR/USD...
MarketsFXStreet.com

WTI and precious metals extend drop, USD pares gain

Asia Market Update: Mixed equity trading session with Japan holiday; Nasdaq FUTs lag amid recent rise in UST yields; WTI and Precious Metals extend drop; USD pares gain. - Metal prices all decline and USD strengthens after stronger US payrolls data Friday boosts view that recovery is here to stay.
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/CHF climbs above 0.9150 amid risk-on sentiment, stronger USD

USD/CHF continues to ride higher on Monday as the fresh trading week begins. US Dollar Index gains above 92.80 on hawkish fed’s official comment, job data. The Swiss franc is on the back foot as investors risk appetite improves. After touching the low of 0.9018 in the previous week, USD/CHF...
BusinessFXStreet.com

AUD/USD extends corrective pullback above 0.7300 on China CPI

AUD/USD consolidates intraday losses near the monthly bottom. China CPI MoM, PPI YoY cross the market consensus and prior readings in July. DXY trims NFP-led gains near multi-day top amid stimulus, covid jitters. Qualitative catalysts remain the key factors to watch as bears keep the reins. AUD/USD extends rebound from...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Yuan rebounds from week low as investors unwind dollar bets

SHANGHAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - China's yuan bounced on Monday from its lowest in more than a week against the dollar, as some investors took profit from their long dollar positions after strong U.S. jobs data. The dollar climbed against major peers, as a jump in U.S. payrolls prompted traders to position for an earlier tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus. Strength in the greenback dragged the central bank's daily yuan guidance rate lower. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4840 per dollar, 215 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.4625, the weakest since July 29. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4830 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4769 at midday, 76 pips firmer than the previous late session close. It touched a low of 6.4880 on Friday, the weakest level since July 29. Marco Sun, chief financial markets analyst at MUFG Bank in Shanghai, sees the dollar index trading narrowly after U.S. non-farm payrolls as the market was still unclear when the Federal Reserve would announce tapering of pandemic stimulus. Sun maintained his forecast for the yuan to trade in a range of 6.45 to 6.49 per dollar for the near time, with some upside risks to the Chinese currency. Several currency traders attributed the bounce in the yuan on Monday morning to profit-taking orders on dollars from some corporate clients and banks' proprietary accounts. Meanwhile, the market's focus was starting to switch to Fed officials' comments at the annual Jackson Hole policy symposium later this month and Beijing's signals on policy after recent data pointed to an economic slowdown in China. Some analysts believe a Fed tapering could restrain China's monetary easing. Although markets have not reached a consensus on the yuan's outlook, Fed tapering could boost the dollar and pile pressure on the yuan. Monetary easing in China may add more downside risks and trigger capital outflows, a trader at a Chinese bank said. China's factory gate inflation in July rose at a faster clip from the previous month and exceeded market expectations, data showed, but export growth unexpectedly slowed last month following outbreaks of COVID-19 cases. "Taking the virus spread in China into account and softening overseas exports demand, China growth momentum is subjected to downside bias and the PBOC-Fed monetary policy divergence will probably pressure the RMB exchange rate, in our view," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong. By midday, the global dollar index stood at 92.8, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4757 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.484 6.4625 -0.33% Spot yuan 6.4769 6.4845 0.12% Divergence from -0.11% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.79% Spot change since 2005 27.78% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.55 98.42 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.8 92.871 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4757 0.02% * Offshore 6.6509 -2.51% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
BusinessFXStreet.com

China’s CPI beats estimates with 1.0% YoY in July, AUD/USD tests 0.7350

According to China’s National Statistics Bureau (NBS), the country’s annualized Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in at 1.0% in July, outpacing expectations of 0.8% while rising from June’s reading of 1.1%. The monthly CPI figures jumped to 0.3% YoY in July when compared to 0.2% expectations and -0.4% recorded previously.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD to break below 1.1750 as dollar enjoys bullish momentum – ING

Breaking below the recent range? EUR/USD is holding steady above 1.1750 but economists at ING expect the pair to slide below its recent trading range lows. The focus in the eurozone will be on the German ZEW survey. “The ECB’s recently-confirmed ultra-dovish stance is not one of those stories that...
RetailFXStreet.com

EUR/USD declines after the strong US NFP data

The British pound was little changed after strong UK house price data. According to Halifax, house prices rose by 0.4% in July, adding about 1,222 pounds after falling in June. The average price rose to 261,00 pounds, which is 18,500 pounds higher than a year ago. Still, there are signs that house prices are retreating after the government returned the stamp duty. According to Halifax, June was the busiest month for mortgage completions in decades. Meanwhile, UK retail sales eased stalled in July, according to the British Retail Consortium. Footfall was still 28% below the same month in 2019. At the same time, the country’s inflation is set to rise as electricity prices rise. According to Ofgem, prices for 11 million people will rise by 139 pounds in September.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Week ahead: Dollar turns to US inflation data

It will be a quiet summer week, with no central bank meetings and only a handful of economic data. The main event will be the latest edition of US inflation, which could shape the narrative around the Fed and the dollar. Overall, we are entering a period when market liquidity might be very thin, making sharp moves possible without much news.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD to plummet towards 1.17 on failure at 1.19 – SocGen

“Profit taking emerged as UST/Bund spreads widened following Clarida’s hawkish remarks. ECB member Kazaks was dovish, stating that September is too soon to update PEPP guidance.”. “EUR/USD has bounced after testing projections at 1.1750/1.1745 however upside momentum doesn’t seem to build up as the pair maintains below short-term Moving Averages.”
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD drops toward 0.7350 on NFP-inspired USD strength

AUD/USD came under renewed bearish pressure on Friday. US Dollar Index is pushing higher toward 93.00. Nonfarm Payrolls in the US rose more than expected in July. After spending the majority of the day moving sideways a little below 0.7400, the AUD/USD pair turned south and was last seen losing 0.63% on a daily basis at 0.7357.

