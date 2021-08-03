Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Tencent says will further curb minors' time on 'Honor of Kings' game

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

SHANGHAI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings (0700.HK) on Tuesday said it would introduce new measures to reduce minors' access to and time spent on its "Honor of Kings" game, a move it plans to eventually roll out to its full games line-up.

Players under the age of 12 will be prohibited from spending money in the game, and time restrictions on minors will also be tightened from 1.5 hours to 1 hour on non-holidays, and from 3 hours to 2 hours on holidays, Tencent said in a statement posted on one of its official WeChat accounts.

The announcement came shortly after Tencent and "Honor of Kings" were criticized in a Chinese state media article that described online gaming as "spiritual opium" and sent the company's shares tumbling. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

156K+
Followers
189K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tencent#Honor Of Kings#Wechat#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
China
Related
EconomyFortune

Tencent stock craters as investors fear Beijing will crack down on gaming next

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Tencent Holdings Ltd. dived as much as 11% Tuesday after an offshoot of China’s official news agency decried the “spiritual opium” and “electronic drugs” of games, stoking fears Beijing will next set its sights on online entertainment.
Educationfroggyweb.com

Tencent tumbles after Chinese media calls online gaming “spiritual opium”

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Shares of online gaming companies, including Tencent Holdings Ltd and NetEase Inc, tumbled on Tuesday after a Chinese state media outlet branded online gaming “spiritual opium” and called for more curbs on the industry. Tencent, China’s biggest social media and video games company, tumbled more than 9% in...
Video GamesTimes Daily

China's Tencent limits gaming for minors after media outcry

HONG KONG (AP) — China’s biggest gaming company, Tencent Holdings, said Tuesday it will limit gaming time for minors and ban children under age 12 from making in-game purchases after a state media article called games “spiritual opium." Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not...
EducationBloomberg

Tencent Explores Gaming Ban After ‘Spiritual Opium’ Critique

Tencent Holdings Ltd. dived as much as 11% Tuesday after an offshoot of China’s official news agency decried the “spiritual opium” and “electronic drugs” of games, prompting the country’s largest corporation to declare the possibility of banning kids under the age of 12 from playing altogether. The twin developments stoked...
Marketsyicaiglobal.com

Tencent, NetEase Plunge After Chinese State Media Attacks Online Gaming

(Yicai Global) Aug 3 -- China’s biggest gaming companies, including Tencent Holdings and NetEase, took a battering in the stock market today after state-run media criticized the impact online gaming has on minors, describing it as “spiritual opium.”. Tencent [HKG: 0700] finished more than 6 percent lower at HKD446 (USD57.36)...
Video Gamespymnts.com

Chinese State Media Prompts Tencent To Impose Gaming Restrictions

Chinese state media publication Economic Daily called online gaming a “spiritual opium,” which prompted Tencent to introduce new rules for young players, starting with its flagship “Honor of Kings” game, according to multiple media reports. Although the original article has since been pulled from the state-run newspaper — which is...
Gamblingmarketresearchtelecast.com

China demonizes online gaming: Tencent’s share price falls

A newspaper belonging to the state-owned Chinese news agency has heavily criticized online games and portrayed them as harmful to children’s development. As a result, the share price of the leading Chinese technology and games company Tencent fell significantly. Tencent had to announce restrictions for children and teenagers in one of their most popular online games.
Video GamesPC Gamer

Tencent stocks plunge amid fears of a Chinese government gaming crackdown

Early on Tuesday the stocks of several gaming companies, Tencent among them, fell sharply by up to 11% at Hong Kong markets, after the Propaganda Department of China's Communist Party announced at the ChinaJoy expo that video games needed to be "good, clean and secure". Shares of companies like Tencent, NetEase and XD started tumbling in response. The shares of China Mobile Games and Entertainment Group (CMGE) even fell by a whopping 20%.
Video Gamestheedgemarkets.com

Tencent woes in China pressure European gaming stocks

LONDON (Aug 3): Shares in Europe's gaming companies fell on Tuesday following a drop in China's social media and video games giant Tencent on fears that the gaming sector may be next in Chinese regulators' crosshairs. Shares in Amsterdam-listed tech investment firm Prosus fell more than 5% following Tencent's tumble....
Video GamesSeekingalpha.com

Tencent shares rebound after report China softening video game stance

You've reached your limit of guest articles this month. Register for free to continue reading.Create Free Account. Subscribe to Seeking Alpha Premium to read this investing idea. You have reached your free article limit. Subscribe for unlimited access. Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) ADRs recovered from a 7.3% drop yesterday, now up 4.1%,...
Video GamesTime

Tencent Bounces Back After State Media Soften Tone on Gaming

Chinese media including the Communist Party’s flagship newspaper toned down their criticism of the games industry on Wednesday, helping Tencent Holdings Ltd. and its peers recoup some of their losses from a market rout a day earlier. Instead of calling video games “spiritual opium,” as a Tuesday article in the...
EconomyPosted by
Front Office Sports

Tencent Shares Drop After China Scrutinizes Gaming

Tencent, the conglomerate and global leader in gaming, saw its shares plunge on Tuesday after Chinese state media branded online games “mental opium.”. The state-owned media reported that games have a negative impact on the health of minors. As a result, Tencent’s shares fell 6.1% in Hong Kong. Tencent is...
Businessgameworldobserver.com

Report: Tencent to acquire King’s Bounty developer 1C Entertainment

Tencent is continuing its acquisition spree, with the latest report claiming that the Chinese company is ready to buy 1C Entertainment. The Russian-founded and Poland-based company is best known for reinventing the iconic King’s Bounty series. The information about the potential deal was spotted on the Office of Competition and...
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Tencent announces Arena Breakout: A new strategic FPS game

Chinese game-developing tycoon Tencent Games has announced a brand new game called Arena Breakout, a strategic first-person shooter game for the mobile platform. The announcement was made yesterday at ChinaJoy 2021, the largest gaming expo/digital entertainment event in Asia. The event has opened yet another dimension to the ever-growing world of mobile gaming.
Video Gamesmoneyweek.com

Tencent shares dive as China targets video games industry

China’s ongoing crackdown on different segments of the economy took yet another twist on Tuesday. Hong Kong-listed shares in internet company Tencent – which makes 30% of its revenue from its online games business – fell as much as 12% on Tuesday after China released an article likening the video games industry to “spiritual opium” and “electronic drugs”.
MarketsPosted by
MarketRealist

Tencent Becomes Chinese Regulator Target, Buying the Dip Is Risky

Chinese regulators have been imposing clever blockades for domestic big tech brands, particularly those that are publicly listed on U.S. stock market exchanges. Tencent Holdings (OTC:TCEHY) is the next in line, and China's offensive move came from a surprising angle. Article continues below advertisement. China pummeled Tencent in the news,...
InternetPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Tencent's WeChat resumes new user registrations in mainland China

SHANGHAI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings’ WeChat has resumed registrations of new users in mainland China, after suspending them last month to upgrade its security technology. The resumption of new user registrations on China’s dominant instant messaging platform was first spotted by social media users on Thursday morning. Tencent...

Comments / 0

Community Policy