Billie Eilish takes Official Trending Chart top spot with Happier Than Ever

By Helen Ainsley Twitter
officialcharts.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappier Than Ever, the title track from Billie Eilish’s second album, lands at Number 1 on this week's Official Trending Chart. Dropped alongside a theatrical music video last Friday – the same day as the album's release – Happier Than Ever picked up 1.1 million streams over the weekend to claim the UK's top trending song.

www.officialcharts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy