NBC Olympics selects Comcast Technology Solutions

Advanced Television
 4 days ago

NBC Olympics, a division of the NBC Sports Group, and Peacock selected Comcast Technology Solutions (CTS) to provide multi-screen video management and delivery for its production of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. The announcement was made by Bart Spriester, Vice President and General Manager of Content and Streaming Provider Suite...

advanced-television.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbcuniversal#Cts#Nbc Olympics#The Nbc Sports Group#Technical#Digital Operations#Nbcolympics Com Peacock#Vod#Ctsuite#Live Linear Suite#Nbc Sports
