SES extends maritime partnership with Orange

By Chris Forrester
Advanced Television
 4 days ago

Satellite operator SES has announced an extension of its partnership with Orange to serve maritime customers with digital broadband services. “With this innovative agreement, Orange will integrate its own global infrastructure with the global network coverage powered by SES Networks’ Skala Global Platform. Together it will enable Orange maritime customers to cost-effectively scale up their bandwidth with seamless, ubiquitous and global services. This will ensure they can implement new technologies onboard that take advantage of IoT and AI, as well as edge and cloud applications,” said a joint statement.

