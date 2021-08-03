SES extends maritime partnership with Orange

Having taken part in the AsiaTech x Singapore 2021 event that concluded successfully over a month ago, SES Networks, a global leader in broadband connectivity and end-to-end video services spoke to Tara Neal, Executive Editor of The Fast Mode on their participation and showcase highlights. Harsh Verma, Regional Sales Director for Fixed Data Networks at SES and John Huddle, Director of Business Development Asia for SES Video shared their predictions on the satellite connectivity market - including the impact of COVID-19, innovations in satellite connectivity such as the use of non-geostationary (NGSO) satellites, as well as measures operators can take to ensure service quality for OTT video streaming on satellite-powered broadband.