Margot Robbie, John Cena and more premiere 'The Suicide Squad'

Nathan Fillion's T.D.K., aka The Detachable Kid, gets hands-on in this action-packed, IGN Premiere exclusive scene from James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. The film stars Margot Robbie ("Birds of Prey," "Bombshell"), Idris Elba ("Avengers: Infinity War"), John Cena (upcoming HBO Max series "Peacemaker," "Bumblebee"), Joel Kinnaman ("Suicide Squad"), Jai Courtney (the "Divergent" franchise), Peter Capaldi ("World War Z," BBC's "Doctor Who" ), David Dastmalchian (upcoming "Dune," "Ant-Man and the Wasp"), Daniela Melchior ("Parque Mayer"), Michael Rooker (the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films), Alice Braga ("Elysium"), Pete Davidson ("The King of Staten Island," TV's "Saturday Night Live"), Joaquín Cosio ("Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," TV's "Narcos: Mexico"), Juan Diego Botto ("The Europeans"), Storm Reid ("The Invisible Man," "A Wrinkle in Time", "Euphoria"), Nathan Fillion ("Guardians of the Galaxy," TV's "The Rookie"), Steve Agee ("Brightburn," "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2"), Sean Gunn (the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films, the "Avengers" films), Mayling Ng ("Wonder Woman"), Flula Borg ("Ralph Breaks the Internet"), Jennifer Holland ("Brightburn," upcoming HBO Max series "Peacemaker") and Tinashe Kajese (TV's "Valor," "The Inspectors"), with Sylvester Stallone (the "Rocky," "Rambo" and "Expendables" franchises), and Viola Davis ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," "Suicide Squad"). Gunn (the "Guardian of the Galaxy" films) directs from his own screenplay, based on characters from DC. The Suicide Squad opens in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6.
