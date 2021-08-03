Cancel
Margot Robbie, John Cena and more premiere 'The Suicide Squad'

Salamanca Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMargot Robbie, John Cena and more premiere 'The Suicide Squad'. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/da10d384b8a24f44beecb6c259f7e5d8.

MoviesMovieWeb

Here's Why Will Smith's Deadshot Didn't Return in The Suicide Squad

In another universe not far removed from the one we're living in, Will Smith's Deadshot could have been in The Suicide Squad. It just didn't pan out. This comes from the movie's producer, Peter Safran, who reveals that there were discussions to bring the actor back for director James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy latest entry in the franchise.
MoviesMovieWeb

The Suicide Squad Fans Champion Sylvester Stallone's King Shark for Stealing the Show

The Suicide Squad is out now in theaters and on HBO Max, and King Shark has been trending as one of the movie's standout characters. Though his motion capture was performed by Steve Agee, who also plays Belle Reve warden John Economos, King Shark was voiced by screen legend Sylvester Stallone. The hungry, man-eating anthropomorphic shark emerged as a fan favorite when he first appeared in the trailer and fans seem to now love him that much more after catching the full performance.
MoviesComicBook

Suicide Squad: James Gunn Has A Very Good Reason For Not Including The Joker

Several members of the cast from David Ayer's Suicide Squad won't be back for James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, but none has attracted more commentary than The Joker (Jared Leto), who wasn't in Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, but who reappeared in a scene from Zack Snyder's Justice League. When the film was first in production, little was known about the cast, but there had been reports that Leto was done as The Joker for some time. Most fans also assumed that he would not appear in a film directed by Gunn, who had previously put him on blast publicly for alleged improper behavior.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Margot Robbie Is Ready for More Harley Quinn Despite Rumors of a Break

Harley Quinn fans can breathe a sigh of relief as Margot Robbie has confirmed that she is ready to return to the role whenever she is needed next. Although there were plenty of rumors to the contrary - that Robbie intended to take a break from the character for a while - she revealed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that she's good to go.
MoviesVulture

Margot Robbie Didn’t Know Zack Snyder Killed Off Harley Quinn

Zack Snyder’s long-anticipated Justice League cut featured a murderers’ row of actors in ensemble roles and cameos, although Margot Robbie, who plays Harley Quinn in the D.C. Extended Universe, was not among them. However, the film’s epilogue does reveal that, in the alternate “Knightmare Timeline,” Quinn died (in Batman’s arms, no less!) — a revelation that Robbie was unaware of, according to Entertainment Weekly, in a report on the new Suicide Squad film, out August 6. “Whaaat?” Robbie replied when the magazine told her of Quinn’s fate. “I didn’t know that. Thank you for telling me!” So if you felt like the only one who didn’t see the Snyder Cut earlier this year, you’re in Margot Robbie’s company.
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

Margot Robbie Used To Sleep In A Room With A Life-Size John Cena Cutout

You can’t help but marvel at the sheer coincidences that the movie business throws up on a regular basis, with Margot Robbie the latest big name to reveal a wild fact that she’d probably largely erased from her memory before pitching up to the set of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad for the first time to share scenes opposite John Cena.
Behind Viral Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

Another one: Margot Robbie’s double appeared on TikTok

According to the sayings, each person has five doubles in the world and, in recent times, many famous people witnessed it. And, just as Scarlett Johansson or Jennifer Aniston had to meet or find out about people similar to them, now it is the turn of Margot Robbie, who in the last hours was a trend since a tiktok user went viral due to the incredible similarities with the actress.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

MCU Fans Shocked As Tom Holland Attends The Suicide Squad Premiere

With The Suicide Squad hitting theaters in the US later this week, the red carpet premiere for the DCEU’s latest movie just took place in Los Angeles – and an unexpected Marvel star was in attendance. The event was attended by various stars from the superhero realm, including newly announced Batgirl Leslie Grace and Blue Beetle‘s Xolo Maridueña, but fans were not expecting to see Spider-Man himself Tom Holland.
MoviesIGN

The Suicide Squad Exclusive Official Clip - IGN Premiere

Nathan Fillion's T.D.K., aka The Detachable Kid, gets hands-on in this action-packed, IGN Premiere exclusive scene from James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. The film stars Margot Robbie ("Birds of Prey," "Bombshell"), Idris Elba ("Avengers: Infinity War"), John Cena (upcoming HBO Max series "Peacemaker," "Bumblebee"), Joel Kinnaman ("Suicide Squad"), Jai Courtney (the "Divergent" franchise), Peter Capaldi ("World War Z," BBC's "Doctor Who" ), David Dastmalchian (upcoming "Dune," "Ant-Man and the Wasp"), Daniela Melchior ("Parque Mayer"), Michael Rooker (the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films), Alice Braga ("Elysium"), Pete Davidson ("The King of Staten Island," TV's "Saturday Night Live"), Joaquín Cosio ("Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," TV's "Narcos: Mexico"), Juan Diego Botto ("The Europeans"), Storm Reid ("The Invisible Man," "A Wrinkle in Time", "Euphoria"), Nathan Fillion ("Guardians of the Galaxy," TV's "The Rookie"), Steve Agee ("Brightburn," "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2"), Sean Gunn (the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films, the "Avengers" films), Mayling Ng ("Wonder Woman"), Flula Borg ("Ralph Breaks the Internet"), Jennifer Holland ("Brightburn," upcoming HBO Max series "Peacemaker") and Tinashe Kajese (TV's "Valor," "The Inspectors"), with Sylvester Stallone (the "Rocky," "Rambo" and "Expendables" franchises), and Viola Davis ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," "Suicide Squad"). Gunn (the "Guardian of the Galaxy" films) directs from his own screenplay, based on characters from DC. The Suicide Squad opens in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6.
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Reveals Biggest Regret with Key Harley Quinn Scene

The Suicide Squad is finally being released in two weeks, and DC fans are eager to see where director James Gunn takes the story. Gunn has made it clear you don't need to see the 2016 Suicide Squad in order to understand his new one, but there are some characters who will be returning, including Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn. Gunn has teased a lot of excitement for the beloved character, who was last seen in Birds of Prey. Yesterday, Gunn appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live alongside Robbie and John Cena (Peacemaker), and he shared a story about a key Harley scene.
MoviesIGN

The Suicide Squad Review

The Suicide Squad is back with another movie, this time from director James Gunn. Does this kinda-sorta sequel-reboot to 2016's Suicide Squad finally do justice to DC's Task Force X? Check out our review of The Suicide Squad (2021) to find out what we thought of this new film with returning cast members Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) and Rick Flag (Joel Kinnamen) joined by new faces Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian), and Peacemaker (John Cena).
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Margot Robbie enjoyed playing Harley Quinn in “mission mode”

Margot Robbie’s played Harley Quinn in three different films now, but she’s still discovering new sides to the mischievous character. At a press conference attended by The Digital Fix, Robbie said she particularly enjoyed The Suicide Squad because it allowed her to explore both a Harley Quinn who’s single and focused on a mission.
Moviesdistrictchronicles.com

Suicide Squad 2 BTS Image Shows Pete Davidson

Suicide Squad 2 Updates: James Gunn shared a new behind-the-scenes photo from The Suicide Squad featuring Pete Davidson as Blackguard and Idris Elba as Bloodsport, both of whom are dressed in prison jumpsuits. Some characters from David Ayer’s 2016 Suicide Squad film, including Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn and Viola Davis’...
CelebritiesComicBook

The Suicide Squad: John Cena Thinks Showdown With The Rock Is "Inevitable" (Exclusive)

As it stands now, The Rock's Black Adam isn't going to show up in Peacemaker on HBO Max. According to series lead John Cena, however, a confrontation between the two characters is inevitable. During a recent chat with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, the WWE alumnus wouldn't say his own character would best Black Adam, though he did say he'd love to fight The Rock on-screen at one point or another as the DC Extended Universe moves along.
TV & Videostvinsider.com

Nathan Fillion Embarrasses John Cena in ‘Wipeout: The Suicide Squad Special’ (VIDEO)

During Wipeout‘s one-hour special Wipeout: The Suicide Squad Special, the TBS obstacle course competition series gets even wilder than usual (yes, even more than those bonkers big red balls that send competitors flying) with the help of The Suicide Squad cast. First up: a fellow castmate surprises Wipeout host/WWE extraordinaire John Cena, who plays vicious killer Peacekeeper in the flick coming to theaters, and HBO Max on Friday, August 6.

