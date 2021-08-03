Margot Robbie, John Cena and more premiere 'The Suicide Squad'

Several members of the cast from David Ayer's Suicide Squad won't be back for James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, but none has attracted more commentary than The Joker (Jared Leto), who wasn't in Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, but who reappeared in a scene from Zack Snyder's Justice League. When the film was first in production, little was known about the cast, but there had been reports that Leto was done as The Joker for some time. Most fans also assumed that he would not appear in a film directed by Gunn, who had previously put him on blast publicly for alleged improper behavior.