Hermans earns Girl Scout Gold Award
Kayleen Hermans of Aberdeen has earned the Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest award that can be achieved in Girl Scouts. Hermans earned her Gold Award with her Light House Preschool Sensory Room project, which resulted in the creation a specific space at a local preschool that is equipped with sensory items to improve the length of time the children are able to focus, according to a news release from Girl Scouts - Dakota Horizons. The sensory room can also be used to isolate behavior issues and calm down children. She invested 85 hours over six months to complete her project.www.aberdeennews.com
