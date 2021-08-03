Cancel
Salineville, OH

Brown — Miller

Morning Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe engagement and approaching marriage of Mary Jo Brown and David James Miller are being announced by the couples parents, Diane Brown of Salineville and Mark Miller and Gera Miller of Canfield. The bride elect also is the daughter of the late Roy Brown. Miss Brown holds a certificate from Stark State University for dental assisting. She is employed at Yerkey and Madjarac, DDS Inc. Mr. Miller graduated from Kent State University’s police academy and is employed with the local law enforcement. The couple is getting married in September.

