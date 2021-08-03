Cancel
Marlins light up Tylor Megill early, hang on to beat Mets

By Donald Langer
wmleader.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI — Tylor Megill didn’t have a rough start as much as a bad four-batter sequence, but given the state of this listless Mets lineup it was just about game, set, match after just four Marlins had batted Monday night. Lewis Brinson smacked a first-inning grand slam, and the Mets...

wmleader.com

Comments / 0

