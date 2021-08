Yankees beat reporters and members of the media weren’t expecting much from the 2021 MLB trade deadline. The Yankees have looked lifeless for much of this season and are often a bore to watch. For a while now, Brian Cashman has acted pretty reserved at the trade deadline. Cashman’s discipline in not wanting to overpay for guys, or forfeit future value for a short-term solution has prevented the Yankees from making aggressive moves to acquire players, even when, in recent years, it was clear the team needed reinforcements to succeed in the postseason. The front office has seemed unnecessarily thrifty and resistant to change.