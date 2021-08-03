Australia Building Approvals MoM

LONDON, Aug. 2, 2021 /CNW/ -- Dense Air Limited ("Dense Air") is pleased to announce that it has agreed with TPG Telecom Limited, to purchase TPG Telecom's 2.6 GHz nationwide spectrum supplementing Dense Air's existing spectrum licenses and enabling Dense Air to work with Australian service providers and cities to build shared 4G and 5G wireless networks that close digital divides and ensure ubiquitous future-proofed connectivity. These first-of-their-kind shared networks will accelerate equitable digital access for cities and communities across Australia, benefiting consumers, network operators, and enterprises. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals. Dense Air would acquire TPG Telecom's 2.6 GHz nationwide spectrum and also sell to TPG Telecom Dense Air's 3.6 GHz city licenses. Dense Air, which recently acquired 5G mmWave spectrum in the ACMA auction, will use this spectrum in combination with its market-leading neutral host RAN-as-a-Service technology to build shared wireless networks that accelerate contiguous connectivity and extend and enhance the networks of carrier partners. Post the transaction, Dense Air and TPG Telecom look forward to exploring opportunities to use Dense Air's RAN-as-a-service technology solution in the Australian market. Dense Air builds, owns, and operates 4G and 5G "small cell" networks that enhance and extend the traditional "macro" networks built by telecom companies. The global firm, with operations in Australia, Belgium, Ireland, New Zealand, Portugal, and the United Kingdom, partners with cities and carriers through public-private partnerships to build city-wide networks that ensure equitable wireless connectivity on shared and licensed spectrum. Small cells, deployed by Dense Air on street lights, traffic lights, or rooftops, provide cellular coverage that extends hundreds or thousands of feet rather than the miles covered by macro cells, delivering higher capacity and lower latency to the end user. Small cells complement macro cells by easing network congestion and reaching areas where services deteriorate, providing the building blocks for deploying high-speed 4G and 5G networks. The 2.6 GHz band license to be acquired from TPG Telecom, combined with the 5G mmWave spectrum license Dense Air recently acquired in an ACMA auction, gives the company a platform to offer both 4G and 5G network densification and extension services across Australia. This deal also opens the door for new business models and deployment partnerships. For the consumer, it means faster, more efficient 5G access.