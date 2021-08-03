Cancel
Australia Building Approvals MoM

 4 days ago

Building Approvals (also known as Building Permits) measures the change in the number of new building approvals issued by the government. Building permits are key indicator of demand in the housing market. A higher than expected reading should be taken as positive/bullish for the AUD, while a lower than expected...

Chinese exports consolidate in July with the increase in port activity

Exports from China continued to strengthen in July despite their growth slowing down, according to data from customs on Saturday, while analysts pointed to an increase in port activity, although they warned that the delta variant of the coronavirus could dampen this trend. Maritime exports of the second largest economy...
Australia retail sales dropped -1.8% mom in Jun, led by Victoria and NSW

Australia retail sales dropped -1.8% mom in June, unchanged from preliminary reading. Over the June quarter, sales rose 0.8% qoq. ABS said: “States under longer periods of restrictions for the month saw a larger fall in their June turnover. The largest falls were in Victoria (-4.0 per cent), New South Wales (-2.0 per cent), and Queensland (-0.9 per cent). Other states and territories that saw stay-at-home orders for a least one day of the month included Western Australia (0.1 per cent), and the Northern Territory (-1.8 per cent).”
New Zealand Building Consents MoM

Building Consents (also known as Building Permits) measures the change in the number of new building consents issued by the government. Building consents are a key indicator of demand in the housing market. A higher than expected reading should be taken as positive/bullish for the NZD, while a lower than...
Australia Private Sector Credit MoM

Private Sector Credit measures the change in the total value of new credit issued to consumers and businesses. A higher than expected reading should be taken as positive/bullish for the AUD, while a lower than expected reading should be taken as negative/bearish for the AUD.
Chinese regulators meet with delivery firms, call for stronger labour rights

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's delivery platform companies including Meituan and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA)'s Ele.me recently joined a meeting with government regulators on improving safety and labour rights for delivery workers. Food delivery platforms, in the spotlight due to China's regulatory reforms, have attracted severe criticism on social media for their treatment...
France Consumer Spending MoM

French Consumer Spending measures the change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods expenditures by consumers. Consumer spending accounts for the majority of economic activity. A higher than expected reading should be taken as positive/bullish for the EUR, while a lower than expected reading should be taken as negative/bearish for...
Cambodia explores cross-border transactions of CBDC-like Bakong

The National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) continues progressing with its central bank digital currency- (CBDC)-like initiative known as Bakong, disclosing several project milestones. NBC’s director general and the Bakong project lead Chea Serey said in a Wednesday interview with The Nikkei that Bakong’s electronic wallet reached 200,000 users in June,...
Dense Air Acquires New Spectrum To Build Neutral Host Shared Wireless Networks in Australia

LONDON, Aug. 2, 2021 /CNW/ -- Dense Air Limited ("Dense Air") is pleased to announce that it has agreed with TPG Telecom Limited, to purchase TPG Telecom's 2.6 GHz nationwide spectrum supplementing Dense Air's existing spectrum licenses and enabling Dense Air to work with Australian service providers and cities to build shared 4G and 5G wireless networks that close digital divides and ensure ubiquitous future-proofed connectivity. These first-of-their-kind shared networks will accelerate equitable digital access for cities and communities across Australia, benefiting consumers, network operators, and enterprises. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals. Dense Air would acquire TPG Telecom's 2.6 GHz nationwide spectrum and also sell to TPG Telecom Dense Air's 3.6 GHz city licenses. Dense Air, which recently acquired 5G mmWave spectrum in the ACMA auction, will use this spectrum in combination with its market-leading neutral host RAN-as-a-Service technology to build shared wireless networks that accelerate contiguous connectivity and extend and enhance the networks of carrier partners. Post the transaction, Dense Air and TPG Telecom look forward to exploring opportunities to use Dense Air's RAN-as-a-service technology solution in the Australian market. Dense Air builds, owns, and operates 4G and 5G "small cell" networks that enhance and extend the traditional "macro" networks built by telecom companies. The global firm, with operations in Australia, Belgium, Ireland, New Zealand, Portugal, and the United Kingdom, partners with cities and carriers through public-private partnerships to build city-wide networks that ensure equitable wireless connectivity on shared and licensed spectrum. Small cells, deployed by Dense Air on street lights, traffic lights, or rooftops, provide cellular coverage that extends hundreds or thousands of feet rather than the miles covered by macro cells, delivering higher capacity and lower latency to the end user. Small cells complement macro cells by easing network congestion and reaching areas where services deteriorate, providing the building blocks for deploying high-speed 4G and 5G networks. The 2.6 GHz band license to be acquired from TPG Telecom, combined with the 5G mmWave spectrum license Dense Air recently acquired in an ACMA auction, gives the company a platform to offer both 4G and 5G network densification and extension services across Australia. This deal also opens the door for new business models and deployment partnerships. For the consumer, it means faster, more efficient 5G access.
COVID treatment: Common cholesterol medication found to cut infection by 70%

A new study, published in the journal Frontiers for Pharmacology, has found that a licensed drug that is currently being used to treat cholesterol could be an effective treatment for COVID patients. Breakthrough treatment. Researchers, led by University of Birmingham and Keele University in the UK, experimented with a range...
Moderna reveals how long its vaccine really protects people

Moderna has released some new findings of its coronavirus vaccine, saying that the vaccine’s protection does not wane after six months, the company said in a statement. Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine does not lose effectiveness after six months of protection. The vaccine developer said it will seek full approval...
Stimulus Check Update: New Payments Will Be Reaching Soon

While it seems pretty improbable that another stimulus check would be coming soon, most states have taken matters into their hands. Several states have been doing their best to make sure that the existing stimulus packages have been evenly distributed- with several states providing almost 200 billion dollars. This money...
China’s ban on Taiwan pineapples backfires as new buyers step in

(Aug 6): China’s surprise ban on pineapple imports from Taiwan five months ago was widely viewed as an attempt to undermine President Tsai Ing-wen’s standing with a political constituency. Trade data show the move has produced anything but the desired effect. First-half numbers collected by Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture show...
Stimulus Check: Monthly $1200 Checks Proposed

Stimulus Check for the fourth round has been vehemently demanded. The IRS sent the third installment of the checks last week. The citizens felt the need to receive more money from the government. The money provided was predominantly used up for paying off debts. With the covid situation worsening, more and more petitions are being filed. A recent petition was filed by the lawmakers. It demanded a monthly payment of $1200 to provide financial relief.
Indonesia building its own 'Jurassic Park' despite warnings

Construction on an Indonesian tourism project dubbed "Jurassic Park" on social media will continue, the Southeast Asian country's environment ministry said on Thursday, despite UNESCO warnings the plans could have a negative environmental impact. Work on a series of tourism projects in Indonesia's Komodo National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage...

