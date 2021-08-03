South Africa Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)

Investors with small amounts of capital should worry more about increasing their savings rate than gaining high rates of return. Doing so will help investors achieve greater returns over the long run. That being said, with smaller amounts of capital, you do want to be more selective with your investments, since you’ll want to optimize your returns. Investors with larger amounts of capital have the luxury of allocating small amounts into riskier positions that might lose money. In this article, I discuss three market-beating stocks that could boost your portfolio with only $1,000 to work with.