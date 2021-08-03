South Africa Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)
Industrial Production is a fixed-weight measure of physical output of the nation's factories, mines and utilities. Monthly percent changes in the index reflect the rate of change in output. Changes in industrial production are widely followed as a major indicator of strength in the manufacturing sector.The total index measures the change in the volume of production of manufacturing, mining, construction and electricity, gas and water industries.This is a useful indicator of the economy because it is more current compared to the GNP and reported every month.za.investing.com
