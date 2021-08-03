Reserve Bank of Australia Rate Statement

US Non-Farm Payrolls culminated last week with a whopping +935,000 jobs for July. In addition, the unemployment rate fell from 5.9% in June to 5.4%! This week will be filled with speculation as to whether this is enough substantial further progress to warrant a taper announcement at the Jackson Hole Symposium at the end of August. In addition, both the RBA and the BOE met last week. The two central banks appear to be on different paths, with the RBA ready to taper despite an increase in coronavirus cases, and the BOE preparing the markets for a rate increase down the road as coronavirus cases decrease. This week, the CBRT and Banxico will meet: Monetary Policy may be a little different in emerging market countries. UK Prel Q2 GDP, Australian Employment, and US inflation also will be watched!