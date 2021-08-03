Spotify is testing a less restrictive ad-supported tier costing $0.99 a month
Spotify Plus is a new $0.99 subscription tier being piloted by the streaming service which combines elements of its existing free and premium tiers. The plan still features ads like Spotify’s free tier, but it doesn’t impose any limits on the number of tracks you can skip per hour. Users are also free to pick which specific songs they want to listen to, rather than mostly being limited to shuffling within albums and playlists. The new Spotify Plus tier is a tenth of the cost of Spotify’s unrestricted ad-free Premium tier, which currently costs $9.99 a month.wmleader.com
