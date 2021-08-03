Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Spotify is testing a less restrictive ad-supported tier costing $0.99 a month

By Mary Dehart
wmleader.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpotify Plus is a new $0.99 subscription tier being piloted by the streaming service which combines elements of its existing free and premium tiers. The plan still features ads like Spotify’s free tier, but it doesn’t impose any limits on the number of tracks you can skip per hour. Users are also free to pick which specific songs they want to listen to, rather than mostly being limited to shuffling within albums and playlists. The new Spotify Plus tier is a tenth of the cost of Spotify’s unrestricted ad-free Premium tier, which currently costs $9.99 a month.

wmleader.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hifi#Playlists#Spotify Plus#Verge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
EntertainmentCNET

Spotify hits 365 million listeners, but COVID and email snafu cost it millions

Spotify's total number of listeners climbed 22% to 365 million in the second quarter, the global music streaming service said Wednesday, a slower pace of growth than expected. Explaining the slowdown in the growth of total listeners, Spotify again pointed to COVID-19 effects in some regions, which have crimped people's interest in listening to music on the go, since you can't go very far during lockdowns.
EconomyNew York Post

Spotify reports fewer users than expected, but podcasting ad sales soar

Spotify’s gamble on buzzy podcasts like “The Joe Rogan Experience” and “The Michelle Obama Podcast” is paying off. The Swedish music streaming on Wednesday reported fewer total users in the second quarter than expected, but said ad sales jumped 110 percent over last year, thanks to its growing podcasting business.
Technologyxda-developers

Spotify is testing a cheaper plan with fewer restrictions but still plays ads

Spotify is testing a new low-cost subscription tier supported by advertisements, dubbed “Spotify Plus”. The subscription tier is described as having “unlimited skips and on-demand listening”, while still incorporating advertisements like what is seen on the company’s free subscription tier. Currently, Spotify’s free tier doesn’t let users skip more than...
MarketsTechCrunch

Spotify’s podcast ad revenue jumps 627% in Q2

Given how many podcasting companies Spotify has acquired over the past few years, it would be concerning if there hadn’t been significant growth in this realm. Among Spotify users who already listen to podcasts, podcast listening increased 30% year over year, with total hours consumed up 95%. Meanwhile, podcast ad revenue increased by 627%, which outperformed expectations. Spotify attributes this success to a triple-digit year-over-year gain at its in-house studios (The Ringer, Parcast, Spotify Studios and Gimlet) and exclusive deals with “The Joe Rogan Experience” and the Obamas’ Higher Ground studio. Spotify also referenced its November acquisition of Megaphone, a podcast hosting and ad company.
Technologymoneytalksnews.com

Spotify Premium Family: 1 month free, then $16/month for 6 accounts

It's $10 a month per Premium account, so you're saving around $7 per person monthly if you sign up for this plan. (You can try it for free for the first month too.) Buy Now at Spotify Tips Posted by Donna. Why does she love this deal? "Even if you don't have six people in your family, gang up with your five cheapest and most shame-free friends and make a huge saving. In doing so, I've saved hundreds over the last few years." Features You'll need to register each member at the same address to avail of the Family plan.
Musicnewsbrig.com

Spotify added more paying customers than free ones

Three months ago, Spotify predicted that user growth would start falling, because COVID-19 had prompted so many people to sign up than expected. Today, the audio giant was proved right, as new signups fell to nine million new users in the most recent quarter, but slower growth isn’t always a bad thing. Of that nine million figure, seven million users signed up for Premium, versus just two million who went ad-supported. It means that Spotify was also able to announce a second successive quarter of profitability after a long period of losses.
Amazonlifewire.com

Why Spotify Is Testing a Cheaper Subscription Option

Spotify is testing a new "Plus" plan at a few different price points. Spotify Plus comes with unlimited skips and the ability to listen to any song you want from albums and playlists. Experts say the lower cost could entice new listeners who want access to Premium’s features without the...
Financial ReportsMiddletown Press

Spotify Misses Overall Q2 User Target, Ad Revenue Jumps 110%

Spotify, citing ongoing headwinds from the COVID pandemic, fell short of its total monthly user growth goal in the second quarter of 2021. The audio-streaming giant netted 7 million paying subscribers in Q2, growing Premium customers 20% year over year to reach 165 million, in line with expectations. Total monthly active users grew 22%, to 365 million in the quarter (a gain of 9 million) — which was just below its forecast.
Technologyimore.com

Spotify is testing a game-changing new subscription that only costs a dollar

Spotify is testing a brand new subscription tier. It will let users skip unlimited tracks and play any specific song, but will still be supported by adverts. Spotify has confirmed that it has begun testing a brand new subscription service that only costs $0.99, and will let users skip as many songs as they like and pick any song they want to listen to.
Entertainmentmobilesyrup.com

Spotify testing out new low-cost subscription tier with ads enabled

Streaming services are pushing lower-cost subscription offerings in an effort to convert free users into paying clients. Following the announcement of a YouTube Premium Lite tier yesterday, Spotify is the latest streamer to reveal a trimmed-down lower-cost subscription tier. Spotify is exploring a new ad-enabled plan called ‘Spotify Plus,’ which...
Behind Viral VideosAndroid Authority

A cheaper, ad-free YouTube Premium tier is now trialing in Europe

YouTube is testing a cheaper alternative to YouTube Premium. YouTube Premium Lite includes ad-free viewing but little else. It costs €6.99/month in a handful of European countries. If you subscribe to YouTube Premium just to rid your viewing experience of ads and nothing more, you’re probably paying too much. That’s...
TechnologyTechRadar

Spotify is testing a cheaper Premium tier called Spotify Plus

Spotify is currently testing a cheaper, ad-supported subscription tier with a limited number of users. Called Spotify Plus, the plan costs just $0.99 a month in the US and combines features of the music streamer’s existing free and Premium tiers. As first reported by The Verge, Spotify Plus gives subscribers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy