Sad news for America’s Got Talent fans as Jane Marczewski, also known as Nightbirde, announces her exit from the Season 16 competition. The incredibly talented young woman had a very touching story and was a fan favorite. So, this hasn’t been very easy or happy news for AGT viewers. Jane Marczewski, however, had to do what she thought was best for her health. Unfortunately, that was NOT continuing to compete in Season 16 of America’s Got Talent.