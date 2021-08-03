Cancel
See American Crime Story’s First Glimpse at Monica Lewinsky

By Mary Dehart
wmleader.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBerets are poised for a comeback as American Crime Story reveals its first poster for the latest season. On Monday, August 2, the FX series’ official Instagram account shared the key art for the series’ third season, which is subtitled Impeachment and debuts Sept. 7. The new batch of episodes, centering on the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton, will follow season one’s The People v. O. J. Simpson and season two’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace.

