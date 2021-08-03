Malaysia PM Agrees to Debate Emergency Law, Ending Royal Impasse
Malaysia plans to debate and annul its emergency laws in parliament next month, ending a days-long standoff between the government and the nation’s king over the matter. The motion, to be taken up at a Cabinet meeting tomorrow, may help resolve disputes related to the repeal of the emergency ordinance in a “harmonious and constitutional manner,” Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said in a statement on Tuesday.www.bloomberg.com
Comments / 0