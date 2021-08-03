Reminder! - Tonight is National Night Out!

We just wanted to remind our community that tonight, August 3rd is National Night Out. The Derry Township Police Department, with help from the Hershey Volunteer Fire Department, are hosting this event in the first block of West Caracas Avenue and in the parking lot to the west side of the fire department. There will be vehicle displays, food for folks attending, community groups with information/opportunities, and activities for the kids. Please come out, talk with your neighbors, your community and first responders who protect you 24 hours a day. We would love to hear from and see you at this event! The Dauphin County Commissioners have posted a brief video concerning National Night Out in Dauphin County, posted here.