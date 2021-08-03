Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dauphin County, PA

Reminder! - Tonight is National Night Out!

crimewatchpa.com
 4 days ago

We just wanted to remind our community that tonight, August 3rd is National Night Out. The Derry Township Police Department, with help from the Hershey Volunteer Fire Department, are hosting this event in the first block of West Caracas Avenue and in the parking lot to the west side of the fire department. There will be vehicle displays, food for folks attending, community groups with information/opportunities, and activities for the kids. Please come out, talk with your neighbors, your community and first responders who protect you 24 hours a day. We would love to hear from and see you at this event! The Dauphin County Commissioners have posted a brief video concerning National Night Out in Dauphin County, posted here.

dauphin.crimewatchpa.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hershey, PA
Dauphin County, PA
Society
Hershey, PA
Society
County
Dauphin County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Hershey, PA
Government
Dauphin County, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Night Out
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

$1T infrastructure bill passes key test vote

The Senate on Saturday voted to start wrapping up a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan package, clearing a key hurdle to finishing the bill. Senators voted 67-27 to advance the bill. Eighteen GOP senators voted with all Democrats to help get the legislation over the 60-vote hurdle. Without an agreement, the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
Sturgis, SDPosted by
The Hill

Thousands of bikers descend on Sturgis amid delta spread fears

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off in South Dakota on Friday, with thousands of bikers descending on the streets of the Black Hills region despite warnings from health experts that the event will further fuel surges of the highly contagious delta variant. The annual gathering, which was labeled a...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has ordered all U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status, as the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps the country. Companies across the United States have tightened their defenses against the virus, after the Delta variant...

Comments / 0

Community Policy