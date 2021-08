According to a document totaling over 300 pages that was released following the Epic Games vs Apple hearing, Apple has 500 employees just to manually check apps. Now that the hearing is over for the Epic vs Apple case, a document containing the core of Apple’s arguments (thanks, PC Gamer) has been made publicly available. In the document there’s a lot of information about the company, and it notably mentions that “Apple therefore uses—indeed, pioneered—robust manual review in the app review process, involving close to 500 Apple employees deployed across the globe.”