People on the Move

Cover picture for the articleDoug Kohlbeck has been promoted to President of Wisconsin Bank & Trust and will serve on the bank’s Board of Directors. Kohlbeck joined the bank in July of 2020 as Executive Vice President of Commercial Banking; he has served as a leader in the commercial and business banking space for over 25 years at various financial institutions. In his role, he will continue to strategically align the commercial team for growth and this promotion reflects his hands-on leadership to help Wisconsin Bank & Trust grow across the state. Wisconsin Bank & Trust is a member bank of HTLF Inc, an $18 billion holding company with locations in 12 states. Heartland’s strength and resources match those of regional and national banks, but with strong local leadership and local decision making. We offer advanced lending, treasury and payment solutions, retirement planning services and more including high touch private banking with advanced technology offerings. WBT is a Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.

