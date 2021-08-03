La Alma Lincoln Park becomes Denver’s 57th historic district
DENVER — Denver City Council voted Monday night to approve the landmark designation of the La Alma Lincoln Park neighborhood as a historic cultural district. Community members and residents, in partnership with Historic Denver and the city’s Community Planning and Development Landmark Preservation staff, worked together and made La Alma Lincoln Park Historic Cultural District the 57th historic district in Denver and the second historic cultural district.rockydailynews.com
