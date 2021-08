On July 13 at around 8:30 AM EDT, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for the month of June dropped. According to the report, consumer prices rose 5.4% this June 2021 from last June 2020. This was the biggest monthly increase in prices since August of 2008. Real wages were or have been negated by these price increases. The cost of things you use and need every day are going up. #Inflation is now trending. Part of the spike in the CPI numbers is due to the massive supply and demand shock the global economy has experienced in the last year. This makes sense considering that the U.S. doesn’t manufacture much anymore.