Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

The artists reappropriating 'feminine crafts' through a queer lens

creativeboom.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York-based gallery Denny Dimin Gallery attributes much of this resurgence to the movement's promotion of female artists and its interest; though it also likely chimes with contemporary practitioners thanks to its place on the periphery of the art world then; it was never mainstream, and indeed turned the zeitgeist on its head through references to fabric design, quilting, stained glass, manuscripts, textiles, pottery, mosaics, embroidery and – crucially – most non-Western Art.

www.creativeboom.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museums#Art World#Decorative Art#Future Retrieval#P D#Non Western#Blaxidermy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Fort Collins, COPosted by
northfortynews

Artist Answers ‘Who is Positioned to Survive?’ through Photography

Through the use of photography, collage, and video Dionne Lee explores power, survival, and personal history in relation to the American landscape. Understanding American soil as a site of trauma, Lee looks to larger historical narratives, such as the unfulfilled post-Civil War promise of 40 acres and a mule to newly freed Black people, as a touchstone for understanding how history acts as a system that determines the autonomy and resilience of people across time. Lee’s work considers the complications and dual legacies that exist within photographic representations of the American landscape that is often presented as a space of peak contentment and peace, despite being steeped in trauma and violence.
Napa, CAnapavalleylifemagazine.com

Seeing Napa Valley Through the Artist’s Eye

Tim Howe is an artist, and his muse is Napa Valley: its landscapes, light, shadows, hues, trees, hills, and rolling vineyards. For those who drink in the outstanding beauty of Northern California’s premier wine region on a daily basis, that may sound trite. In truth, it’s anything but for this artist.
DesignPosted by
The Associated Press

Mattel Creations Brings Shepard Fairey’s Sought-After Street Art to Homes Through the UNO® Artiste Series

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 30, 2021-- Today, Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) is dropping the latest installment of the UNO Artiste Series in collaboration with Shepard Fairey through its direct-to-consumer platform, Mattel Creations. This collectible deck features unique designs by the acclaimed contemporary artist, activist and illustrator and can be purchased through MattelCreations.com starting at 9 a.m. PT.
South Hadley, MAmtholyoke.edu

Through a layered lens

For Amanda Maciuba, who was recently promoted to assistant professor, inspiration doesn’t come from going further but going deeper. A printmaker, Maciuba sees the layering process of her art reflected in the life around her, each iterative difference changing the world that came before — and after — bringing out new meanings, creating new questions.
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Review: Brett Goodroad traverses line between figurative and abstract art

Brett Goodroad makes his living driving trucks around the Southwest for an organic vegetable distributor, but you would never guess it if you looked at his paintings. Neither purely figurative, nor simply abstract, his canvases are a visual catalog of painting techniques: scumbling, impasto, underpainting — all are here for the careful viewer to identify.
Designdesignboom.com

carpenters workshop gallery X lehmann maupin present 'second nature' exhibition in aspen

From july 1 – 31, 2021, carpenters workshop gallery in collaboration with lehmann maupin presented the ‘second nature’ exhibition in aspen, bringing together contemporary artists and designers whose practices explore the ways in which the natural world coexists with the technological. each creator addresses this topic with a unique approach, with the pieces ranging from vibrant illustrations, mixed-media installations on aluminum panels, to organic aluminum and multidisciplinary light sculptures. featured artists and designers include maarten baas, campana brothers, nacho carbonell, wendell castle, paul cocksedge, studio DRIFT, vincenzo de cotiis, ingrid donat, mandy el-sayegh, najla el zein, teresita fernández, steven haulenbeek, lee bul, liu wei, frederick molenschot, angel otero, tony oursler, rick owens, charles tevelyan, and joep van lieshout.
Pearland, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Pearland Art & Crafts on the Pavilion call for artists

The Pearland Convention & Visitors Bureau is currently accepting artist applications for its 2021 edition of Pearland Art & Crafts on the Pavilion. The two-day, juried event will be held on Saturday, October 9th and Sunday, October 10th at the Pearland Town Center Pavilion, 11200 Broadway Street, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Worcester, MAspectrumnews1.com

Worcester artist leaves her mark across the city through art

WORCESTER, Mass. — Artist Pamela Stolz has done oil paintings of different areas and murals in Worcester, including one on the side of the Worcester Art Magnet School, and recently finished one located outside Worcester Fitness. She says her appreciation for the city started when she was younger and would...
Societysimivalleyacorn.com

CRT seen through lens of recent story

I think detractors of critical race theory aren’t really talking about CRT as it’s traditionally understood, and I don’t think CRT is much, if at all, making its way into pre-college classrooms. In reality, I think the GOP just wants to whip up white rage over how history is taught...
MusicFast Company

Before Black, queer artists were mainstream, there was Qaadir Howard

Fast Company is doing a series of profiles featuring up-and-coming content creators across social media to get an inside look at the highs and lows of the Creator Economy. No one has quite known what to do with Qaadir Howard. The Atlanta-based creative first attracted a following on YouTube mainly...
Photographyopenculture.com

A Gallery of 1,800 Gigapixel Images of Classic Paintings: See Vermeer’s Girl with the Pearl Earring, Van Gogh’s Starry Night & Other Masterpieces in Close Detail

Far be it from me, or anyone, to know the future, but several signs point toward another season or two of staying indoors — and maybe putting travel plans on hold again. If, like me, you find yourself itching to get away, maybe to finally make the journey to see the art you’ve only seen in small-scale reproductions, don’t despair just yet. The art is coming to you, in ultra-high resolution, gigapixel images from Google Cultural Institute.
Visual Artminnesotamonthly.com

Artist Application for American Craft Made St. Paul Marketplace

American Craft Made (formerly American Craft Shows) is a series of marketplace events produced by the American Craft Council (ACC), a national nonprofit dedicated to supporting craft and its artists. In-person, with an added online component, American Craft Made marketplaces will be in Baltimore Feb. 11-13, 2022, and at the St. Paul River Centre October 7-9, 2022.
Worldmontecristomagazine.com

Vancouver’s Chinatown Through the Eyes of Artist and Printer Sing Lim

Sing Lim is clean shaven, wearing glasses and a printer’s apron. A cigarette dangles from his mouth. In the background, a printing press rolls, making a clacking sound. Lim moves his paintbrush quickly across a smooth plate of glass. Using purple, green, red, and yellow paints, he creates an image of a woman. He places a sheet of paper over the plate, presses down, and peels back the paper to reveal a monotype print.
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82

One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."
LifestylePosted by
Amomama

Woman Borrows Clothes to Pretend She Is Rich and Meets a Man – Story of the Day

A woman went on holiday to an expensive resort and borrowed expensive clothes from a rich friend so she could pretend she's wealthy, but things go wrong. Two years ago, I came into a small inheritance and decided to take the trip of my dreams. I started looking up possibilities online and quickly found a 15-day-holiday in Egypt, including a 5-star cruise down the Nile.

Comments / 0

Community Policy