The artists reappropriating 'feminine crafts' through a queer lens
New York-based gallery Denny Dimin Gallery attributes much of this resurgence to the movement's promotion of female artists and its interest; though it also likely chimes with contemporary practitioners thanks to its place on the periphery of the art world then; it was never mainstream, and indeed turned the zeitgeist on its head through references to fabric design, quilting, stained glass, manuscripts, textiles, pottery, mosaics, embroidery and – crucially – most non-Western Art.www.creativeboom.com
Comments / 0