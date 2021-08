The Spurs have made their first move of the offseason. Veteran forward Doug McDermott has agreed to terms with San Antonio on a three-year, $42 million contract. It’s hard to get too bullish about this type of addition before seeing what else the Spurs have up their sleeves, but on its own, it’s a good signing. An average of $14 million for a 29-year-old forward who might not start could seem a little excessive, but shooting is expensive, and the contract is short enough that it shouldn’t become a problem down the line, when more of the Spurs’ young players will need to get paid.