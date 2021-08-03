Local groups still step up to help
Though we hear plenty about those in the world who can be cruel and uncaring, it is important to remember here in the Mid-Ohio Valley we are surrounded by organizations and individuals stepping up to do something good and make a change. We saw it yet again when Hunger Solutions Mid-Ohio Valley– an organization founded by local businesses, which aims to stop hunger in Washington and Wood counties– gave $50,000 last week to local food banks.www.mariettatimes.com
Comments / 0