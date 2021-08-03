Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington County, OH

Local groups still step up to help

By ODJFS can learn from businesses
Marietta Times
 4 days ago

Though we hear plenty about those in the world who can be cruel and uncaring, it is important to remember here in the Mid-Ohio Valley we are surrounded by organizations and individuals stepping up to do something good and make a change. We saw it yet again when Hunger Solutions Mid-Ohio Valley– an organization founded by local businesses, which aims to stop hunger in Washington and Wood counties– gave $50,000 last week to local food banks.

www.mariettatimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washington County, OH
Local
Ohio Society
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Food#Food Banks#Charity#Southeast Ohio Food Bank#Mountaineer Food Bank#Peoples Banks#Memorial Health System
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

$1T infrastructure bill passes key test vote

The Senate on Saturday voted to start wrapping up a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan package, clearing a key hurdle to finishing the bill. Senators voted 67-27 to advance the bill. Eighteen GOP senators voted with all Democrats to help get the legislation over the 60-vote hurdle. Without an agreement, the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
Sturgis, SDPosted by
The Hill

Thousands of bikers descend on Sturgis amid delta spread fears

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off in South Dakota on Friday, with thousands of bikers descending on the streets of the Black Hills region despite warnings from health experts that the event will further fuel surges of the highly contagious delta variant. The annual gathering, which was labeled a...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has ordered all U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status, as the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps the country. Companies across the United States have tightened their defenses against the virus, after the Delta variant...

Comments / 0

Community Policy