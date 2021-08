BEIRUT – Lebanon is on the brink. The edge. The abyss. The precipice. It’s on the cusp of a black hole full of quicksand. Lebanon is in freefall. Whatever way you want to describe it – failed, failing, flailing – the country has been a disaster for years. But for all of the ink and screen time spent covering the travails of the small nation, Lebanon doesn’t really matter, at least not in the regional or global sense. If it did, wouldn’t someone have done something by now?