MLB

Cease scheduled to start for Chicago against Kansas City

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

Kansas City Royals (45-59, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (62-44, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Kris Bubic (3-4, 4.58 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) White Sox: Dylan Cease (7-6, 4.14 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 138 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -202, Royals +171; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Kansas City will play on Tuesday.

The White Sox are 37-18 on their home turf. Chicago is slugging .413 as a unit. Jose Abreu leads the team with a .449 slugging percentage, including 37 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Royals are 17-34 in road games. Kansas City has a collective on-base percentage of .302, led by Nicky Lopez with a mark of .356.

The Royals won the last meeting 5-0. Carlos Hernandez recorded his second victory and Salvador Perez went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Kansas City. Carlos Rodon registered his fifth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abreu leads the White Sox with 78 RBIs and is batting .242.

Perez leads the Royals with 66 RBIs and is batting .277.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .202 batting average, 4.26 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Royals: 6-4, .218 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Luis Robert: (hip), Jake Lamb: (quad), Eloy Jimenez: (groin), Billy Hamilton: (oblique), Yasmani Grandal: (calf).

Royals: Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Brady Singer: (shoulder), Brad Keller: (back), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Ronald Bolanos: (flexor), Emmanuel Rivera: (hand), Adalberto Mondesi: (oblique).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

