North Sea Round Town 2021

By HENNING BOLTE
allaboutjazz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiverse venues/sites: Laurenskerk, Goethe Institute, De Doelen, Worm, Boerderij Driebergen (Three Mountains Farm), private homes. North Sea Round Town is a strongly community-based city festival in Rotterdam, deep in the Dutch delta. Founded 15 years ago, it takes place in June/July in the run-up to the gigantic commercial indoor North Sea Jazz Festival. During a three-week period, the festival with its more than 300 activities spreads all over Rotterdam and its neighborhoods. Meanwhile, it has acquired its very own identity and approach. It is anchored in manifold formats from the sources of the urban heterogeneity and 'vari-cultural' dynamics of Rotterdam. It increases cultural blood circulation, instigates liveliness, communion, good coexistence and openness.

