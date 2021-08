As with most things of Frank Ocean’s creation, the announcement of his new luxury company Homer on Friday afternoon came suddenly and as something of a surprise—but, in actuality, reflected years of quiet and careful work and thought. Ocean didn’t announce Homer as a vague concept, but rather as a fully formed company ready for business. Introducing the line with an emphasis on high-end jewelry, the first Homer boutique, located in Manhattan’s Jewelry District, opened its doors today. That’s key for anyone looking to get a hold of Homer product: Its items are only available to purchase in person or by placing an order over the phone.