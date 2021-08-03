Column: Vaccine mandates are coming from your boss, not the government

Well, well, well…it’s the summer of 2021, and we’re still talking about COVID and wearing masks, social distancing and washing our hands. That’s right, we are supposed to be done with this kind of stuff and living our lives normally. But there’s one little tiny thing that keeps “bugging” us that we can’t seem to shake off, a little itsy-bitsy thing known as a viral mutant, or variant as it’s called. Its name is Delta, such a sweet name for a real booger of a mutant, one that replicates itself 1,000 times more efficiently than its predecessors and is transmitted that much more readily than previous COVID variants, even in fully vaccinated folks. Now the difference between the vaccinated and unvaccinated is how seriously this little devil affects us. It wreaks much more serious havoc on its hosts, bringing its victims down more quickly with more severe symptoms. Health professionals are treating this most recent surge in hospitalizations and COVID-related deaths, particularly among the young, as a whole new pandemic, or the “Pandemic of the Unvaccinated.”