A Pair From Polish Saxophonist Adam Pieronczyk
Sometimes music sits in the cellar and ages like fine wine. In 2016, Polish saxophonist Adam Pieronczyk recorded in the quartet outing I'll Colour Around It and a solo soprano saxophone recital, Oaxaca Constellation, both self-produced. These two albums rise up from those wine cellar steps in 2021, ready for consumption, spinning out sounds as intrepid and modern as any Pieronczyk has made in his twenty-plus album discography, that includes a pair of terrific "Best of Year'' releases—the sextet outing Komeda: The Innocent Sorcerer (Jazzwerkstatt, 2011) and the otherworldly, electro-laden trio set Monte Alban (Jazzsound, 2016).www.allaboutjazz.com
