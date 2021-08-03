A Pair From Polish Saxophonist Adam Pieronczyk

Dennis “Dee Tee” Thomas, longtime saxophonist and co-founding member of the legendary funk outfit Kool & The Gang, has died at the age of 70. The band announced Thomas’ death Saturday, revealing that he “passed away peacefully in his sleep” in New Jersey. No cause of death was provided. “An original member of Kool & The Gang, Dennis was known as the quintessential cool cat in the group, loved for his hip clothes and hats, and his laid-back demeanor,” the group said in a statement. “A huge personality while also an extremely private person, Dennis was the alto saxophone player, flutist, percussionist as well as master of ceremonies at...