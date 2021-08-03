Size Matters: (Mostly New) Jazz for Big Bands and Orchestras, Part 1

Bay City Arts Center (BCAC) will host the next in its series of world-class jazz concerts this coming Sunday, Aug. 1, featuring jazz saxophonist/flutist/composer Rob Scheps and his TBA Band. Scheps and his band are celebrating the release of their new CD, "Live at the Churchill School," a collection of compositions written by Scheps over the last year and recorded in Eastern Oregon at the height of the pandemic. Sunday’s audience will be hearing this music for the first time, performed by one of the most impressive jazz ensembles working today: Scheps on sax and flute, Dan Gaynor on piano, Laurent Nickel on bass, and Michael Rodenkirch on drums and percussion. Rob is known internationally as one of the finest saxophonists of his generation. He has worked with Ray Charles, Buddy Rich, Liza Minnelli, Aretha Franklin, Gil Evans Band, and the Vanguard Jazz Orchestra. Doors will open at 5:30PM and the music will start at 6:00PM. This is a live, all ages show. Tickets are by donation, with a recommended donation of $20 per person. The show will be broadcast live on KAYN, 92.9FM for those within range of the local public radio station.