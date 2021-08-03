Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Bob Mintzer & WDR Big Band Cologne: Soundscapes

By JACK BOWERS
allaboutjazz.com
 6 days ago

Saxophonist Bob Mintzer, a New Yorker who left home long ago to see the world, is a professor of Jazz Studies at the University of Southern California's Thornton School of Music and chief conductor of the world-class WDR Big Band in Cologne, Germany, with whom he has recorded Soundscapes, a luminous showcase for his singular talents as composer, arranger and soloist. As anyone who is familiar with Mintzer—through big-band recordings, his quartet the Yellowjackets or other avenues—clearly understands, he will find a way to swing, whether composing, arranging, playing tenor or EWI (electronic wind instrument), which he employs on three of the album's ten tracks.

www.allaboutjazz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Mintzer
Person
Vince Mendoza
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wdr#New Yorker#Jazz Studies#Thornton School Of Music#Wdr Big Band#Soundscapes#Ewi#Afro Cuban#Montuno#Usc#The Metropole Orchestra#Yellowjackets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Netherlands
Related
Musicmountainlake.org

Soundscapes: Neil Wright | Preview

On this week’s episode of Soundscapes, the multi-talented Neil Wright takes the stage at the Strand Center Theatre. Don’t miss Wright’s electrifying medley of music that celebrates the Adirondacks, this Saturday, July 31st at 6PM on Mountain Lake PBS.
Draper, UTdraperjournal.com

Draper Arts Council salutes the Big Band era in Draper Amphitheater show

Accompanied by Riverton Jazz Band, audience members enjoy the dance floor at “Dancing In The Stars: A Big Band Tribute” at Draper Amphitheater. (Photo courtesy Valaura Arnold/Draper Arts Council) Between the swinging music and the singers and dancers in period dress, a time traveler landing at Draper Amphitheater on Aug....
Florence, SCFlorence News Journal

Big band concert at Renaissance Courtyard

The Florence Area Big Band is planning a concert for Friday, Sept. 10 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Renaissance Courtyard in Downtown Florence. The 18-piece band comprised of musicians from across the Pee Dee area will perform selection by Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey and others. Randy Oswalt serves...
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Ocelot: Ocelot

Ocelot is a trio of saxophonist Yuma Uesaka, pianist Cat Toren and drummer Colin Hinton that breaks away from the usual jazz sensibilities, playing music that unwinds laterally and slowly. The individual tracks on their CD may exist in a constant state of quiet contemplation or work up to a grand climax but they all give off a sense of close listening and communication between the three musicians.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Size Matters: (Mostly New) Jazz for Big Bands and Orchestras, Part 1

More is not always necessarily better, especially in music. However, the proliferation of remarkable jazz big bands and orchestras of the last decade or so is providing plenty of material to prove that quality and quantity can go hand-in-hand. This week we focus on recent releases by some of the most compelling large ensembles around, the exception-to-the-rule being a few older albums that fit with the forward-looking tenor of this music.
Musictheviolinchannel.com

VC LIVE | 2021 Bowdoin International Music Festival Presents: Jupiter String Quartet

We’re coming to you from the 2021 Bowdoin International Music Festival, in Brunswick, Maine, for a special concert with the Jupiter String Quartet. Consisting of violinists Nelson Lee and Meg Freivogel, violist Liz Freivogel (Meg’s older sister), and cellist Daniel McDonough (Meg’s husband), the ensemble has firmly established itself as an important voice in the world of chamber music.
Rock Musichollywoodsoapbox.com

INTERVIEW: Osmond Chapman Orchestra debuts new big band record

Photo: David Osmond and Caleb Chapman are leaders of the Osmond Chapman Orchestra. Photo courtesy of Russ Dixon / Provided by Fortune Creative with permission. Saxophonist Caleb Chapman has joined forced with vocalist David Osmond — yes, that Osmond — to form the Osmond Chapman Orchestra, a group that brings to life a contemporary big band swing sound. Their debut album, There’s More Where That Came From, is now available from Club44 Records, according to press notes.
Musicstereophile.com

August 2021 Classical Record Reviews

Justin Pearson, cello; Pedro Silva, 5-string cello; Katherine Rockhill, piano. Chasing the Dragon VALLP014 (5LP). 2021. Mike and Franáoise Valentine, prods.; Matt Sartori, Petronel Butuc, John Webber, engs. Performance ****. Sonics ****½. Here, skilled musicians take a back seat and the recording takes the wheel: five LPs of solo (and...
Watertown News

Two Summer Concerts This Week: Compaq Big Band & Band from U.N.C.L.E.

Music lovers will have not just one but two concerts to attend this week in Watertown’s Saltonstall Park Concerts. The regularly scheduled Compaq Big Band, with vocalists Ed Scheer from The Love Dogs, will play on Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 6:30 p.m. The band has been around for 46 years, and the 2021 edition includes a 19-piece band. The music ranges from Big Band legends such as Glenn Miller, to classics from Frank Sinatra, Billie Holliday and others, and hits through the years up to today. See more about the Compaq Big Band by clicking here.
Musicsyncopatedtimes.com

A Dozen Essential Big Band Albums

There was a time when hundreds of big bands roamed the land. Some enjoyed long-time residencies at hotels while others performed at an endless string of one-nighters. Some failed within a few months while others lasted for years. Between live performances, radio shows, recordings, radio transcriptions and, for the biggest names, film appearances, the swing world was a whirlwind of activity.
Richfield Springs, NYDaily Star

Big band sounds to be featured

RICHFIELD SPRINGS — Small Town Big Band will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, as part of the Summer Concert Series in Spring Park in Richfield Springs, sponsored by the Richfield Springs Area Chamber of Commerce. A 14-piece band from the Cooperstown area, Small Town Big Band features brass,...
Chicago, ILlondonjazznews.com

Patricia Barber – ‘Clique’

(Impex. Album Review by John Bungey) It’s usual to start reviews in the UK of Patricia Barber by expressing bafflement as to why a jazz singer of the first rank isn’t better known here. Of course, if this site was Paris Jazz News or Jazz News of Chicago (her home turf) the question wouldn’t figure. In London, though, visits are rare – but a 2006 set at Ronnie Scott’s rates as one of my all-time concert-going highlights (a slightly grumpy 2012 show less so).
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Patti Austin and Kurt Elling

Click the play button to listen to this episode. Tom talks with vocalists Patti Austin and Kurt Elling. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. Articles | Tour | Music | Photos | Similar | Search | Shop. Radio Joseph Vella United States California Los Angeles Kurt...
FestivalSlipped Disc

Just in: Jerusalem calls off big-name festival

Elena Bashkirova, who is married to Daniel Barenboim, has been forced to cancel this year’s Jerusalem International Chamber Music Festival because of Covid restrictions, chiefly on incoming artists. Amont the artists affected are Gidon Kremer, Yefim Bronfman, Mohamed Hiber, Andras Schiff, David Kadouch, Mihalea Martin, Dorothea Röschmann, Anna Samuil and...
Springdale, ARnwaonline.com

Matt Magerkurth: Cellist, Improviser, Performer, Composer

When Matt Magerkurth tells someone he plays the cello, it is a common occurrence for the person to respond that the cello is their favorite instrument, he reveals. It is also often preceded or followed by a statement on how beautiful the instrument's sound is. "And while that is true,...
Musicclevelandclassical.com

CIPC Finals: Chamber Music Round with the Escher Quartet (August 3 & 4)

Why put international piano competition finalists through a chamber music test between their solo and concerto rounds? Because there’s no better indicator of musicianship than one’s ability to function in a team. And since pianists tend to spend long hours all by themselves in practice rooms, collaborating in chamber music with other musicians is a healthy, socializing activity that can produce wonderful results. (Photo: Yaron Kohlberg welcomes the audience on August 3.)
Musictheviolinchannel.com

FLASHBACK FRIDAY | VC Young Artist María Dueñas Performs Mozart Violin Concerto No. 1 in 2014

"I felt extremely excited to be performing with the Orchestra whose concerts I had always attended as a child," VC Young Artist María told The Violin Channel. "I have very vivid memories of that concert," she added. "It was a responsibility because no other child had debuted there before, but I also felt extremely proud that I was getting closer to achieving my dreams of becoming a soloist. Andrea Marcon was also very supportive."
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Joel Frahm: The Bright Side

Saxophonist Joel Frahm is an accomplished virtuoso with an easily recognizable style. He deftly balances an accessible, mellifluous sound with an explorative spirit. His tenth release as a leader, the captivating The Bright Side, is a collection of ten brilliant originals interpreted in a spare trio setting. The laid back atmosphere and the band's seamless camaraderie make for an engaging listening experience and the warmth, whimsy and intelligent motifs create the album's cohesiveness.
Boston, MAclassical-scene.com

Huzzahs for Landmarks’ Return

Amen, to BLmO’s return to public view on the Esplanade Thursday evening. Their long-anticipated reemergence was delayed 24 hours by a strong, wet wind. Four more Wednesday concerts are on order if the rain gods cooperate. Wet behinds notwithstanding, Thursday’s hearty Boston Landmarks Orchestras audience did not let the misty...

Comments / 0

Community Policy