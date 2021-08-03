Falkner Evans: Invisible Words
On May 19, 2020, pianist Falkner Evans' wife Linda took her own life. A crushing blow. He has responded to this tragedy by making the album he never meant to make, Invisible Words; the title was taken from a quote Evans found upon searching through his wife's writings: "Music Is the Invisible Word, made visible through sound," taken, perhaps, (and slightly misquoted) from Kate Mosse's 2007 novel Sepulchre: "Music is the invisible world, made visible through sound."www.allaboutjazz.com
