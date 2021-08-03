Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Falkner Evans: Invisible Words

By DAN MCCLENAGHAN
allaboutjazz.com
 6 days ago

On May 19, 2020, pianist Falkner Evans' wife Linda took her own life. A crushing blow. He has responded to this tragedy by making the album he never meant to make, Invisible Words; the title was taken from a quote Evans found upon searching through his wife's writings: "Music Is the Invisible Word, made visible through sound," taken, perhaps, (and slightly misquoted) from Kate Mosse's 2007 novel Sepulchre: "Music is the invisible world, made visible through sound."

www.allaboutjazz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Mosse
Person
Paul Bley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Piano#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Independent

Renee & Jeremy’s Invisible String

It seems as though fate wanted musical dynamic duo Renee & Jeremy to make music together. Prior to ever meeting and collaborating, Renee Stahl and Jeremy Toback were linked through family friends, who suggested they get together and write. “We have these crossings in our lives — we’re totally meant...
Valdosta, GAValdosta Daily Times

'American Soundtrack' features Evans

VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts will host local talent with worldwide sound in a celebration of the best American radio hits of all time at "American Soundtrack Vol. VIII." The event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at the James H. Rainwater Conference...
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Ocelot: Ocelot

Ocelot is a trio of saxophonist Yuma Uesaka, pianist Cat Toren and drummer Colin Hinton that breaks away from the usual jazz sensibilities, playing music that unwinds laterally and slowly. The individual tracks on their CD may exist in a constant state of quiet contemplation or work up to a grand climax but they all give off a sense of close listening and communication between the three musicians.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Tomas Liska & Invisible World: Hope

Tomáš Liška & Invisible World have won the Best Jazz Album in the Czech Music Awards (the "Andel" Award or in English the "Angel" Award) for 2021. Released in December 2020, the album is presciently titled Hope, and appropriately so for our still uncertain times. Liška (born 1979) is a...
Musicpremierguitar.com

Jon MacLennan

● Discover blues rock rhythms and how to get a huge sound even when you're in a trio. ● Unlock some of Clapton's signature lead guitar techniques. ● Learn to use a wah pedal to get psychedelic sounds.
MusicStereogum

Strand Of Oaks – “Jimi & Stan”

Last month, Tim Showalter announced a new Strand Of Oaks album called In Heaven. At the time, he also shared lead single “Galacticana” — a stunner that topped our list of favorite songs that week. Today, he’s back with another. Showalter’s latest is called “Jimi & Stan.” When it was...
Visual Artallaboutjazz.com

Mid-Century Modern Jazz Illustrations

Drawing was a part of my world long before music (I wanted to be a cartoonist as a young kid) but I've only recently rediscovered it as something I genuinely love. It has become a fulfilling creative outlet and a way for me to combine my musical sensibilities with my love of Mid-Century Modern design and illustration.
Musicchicagoclassicalreview.com

DeYoung, Murphy illuminate dark songs at Ravinia

Three yearning protagonists mourned their missing beloveds on Thursday night at the Ravinia Festival, all portrayed by mezzo-soprano Michelle DeYoung, accompanied by pianist Kevin Murphy. One of these protagonists is quite familiar: the title wanderer in Mahler’s Lieder eines fahrenden Gesellen. The other two were from less familiar works: Haydn’s...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
The Atascadero News

Two Words

“It was a beautiful Saturday morning; the sun beamed in through the kitchen window as Trey Collins read his morning newspaper. He looked up from the newspaper for a moment as Brooke entered the room. He stopped, and he glanced at her again; something was different. Her hair, “Hum, shorter, looks good,” he thought. He went back to his newspaper without mentioning his thoughts to her; he continued reading the newspaper where he left off.
Books & LiteratureBoston Globe

Mary Jo Bang: reading nonfiction and translating Dante

The award-winning poet Mary Jo Bang returns to Dante with the second installment in her contemporary-minded translation of “The Divine Comedy.” Bang uses contemporary allusions and cameo appearances of pop icons in her translation of “Purgatorio” to update the 14th-century text as well as demonstrate its timelessness. Bang is the author of eight poetry collections and teaches at Washington University in St. Louis.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Night Court star Charlie Robinson dies at 75

Robinson, who died today from cardiac arrest with multi-system organ failures due to septic shock and metastatic adenocarcinoma, joined the hit NBC sitcom in Season 2, playing court clerk and Vietnam vet Macintosh "Mac" Robinson for the rest of the series run. With his signature cardigans, Mac was considered the most "sober" character on Night Court. Robinson also appeared on numerous shows, recurring on Home Improvement, The Game, Hart of Dixie, This Is Us, Mom and, just last year, Love in the Time of Corona. He also played himself on the Night Court episode of 30 Rock.
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82

One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."
TV & VideosTVOvermind

This is How Much Money Frank Fritz Made on American Pickers

Most people are pretty familiar with the old saying, “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure,” but many don’t realize that those words are truer than they could’ve ever imagined. The show American Pickers is proof. Debuting early in 2010, American Pickers follows Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz as they travel from state to state looking for collectible items that they can either re-sale or keep for themselves. Although most of the things they find are old and have been thrown away at some point in time, they have become very valuable over time. In fact, the show’s stars have been able to bring in a small fortune during their more than 10 years on TV. Keep reading to learn how much money Frank Fritz made on American Pickers.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Cuomo’s ex, Sandra Lee, cozies up to new boyfriend in St. Tropez

Her old beau may be getting roasted this week, but that hasn’t stopped Sandra Lee from cooking up a new romance. The former chef and author is dating hunky Algerian interfaith leader, writer and producer Ben Youcef — her first romance since her split with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Page Six can exclusively reveal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy