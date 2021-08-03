Cancel
Sanofi to buy Translate Bio for US$3.2 billion in mRNA push

By Tim Loh
theedgemarkets.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Aug 3): Sanofi agreed to acquire its messenger-RNA development partner Translate Bio Inc. for US$3.2 billion, the first example of a pharma giant scooping up a biotech company steeped in the technology behind some of the world’s top-selling Covid-19 vaccines. The French drugmaker will pay US$38 cash for each of...

www.theedgemarkets.com

