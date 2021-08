(RTTNews) - Meggitt Plc (MGGT.L) reported first half profit before tax of 33.6 million pounds compared to a loss of 368.4 million pounds, previous year. Profit per share was 3.6 pence compared to a loss of 43.7 pence. The Group noted that its prior period performance significantly adversely impacted by exceptional impairment losses and other asset write-downs arising from the uncertainty facing the commercial aerospace industry following the COVID-19 outbreak. Underlying operating profit for the first half was 37% lower on an organic basis at 61.7 million pounds, reflecting a strong comparator in the first quarter of 2020. Underlying profit before tax decreased by 42% to 48.4 million pounds from 85.5 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share was 4.9 pence compared to 8.5 pence.