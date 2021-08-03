Cancel
Politics

Taking Don Flood to task over letter

By Robert Lloyd
Cape Gazette
 4 days ago

In light of Don Flood’s latest diatribe, I would like to see if “most reasonable people would agree” on a few of the latest political and national hot topics. I think that most reasonable people would agree that race relations in this country have markedly improved over the past 60 years. You can see it in the laws that have been passed, the way average folks of all races interact with each other in everyday life, among other things. Yes, we still have a ways to go, but the notion that we are today a worse country in this regard with structural racial issues in every fabric of our lives is demonstrably false.

