Taking Don Flood to task over letter

I would like to address the irrigation dispute in the Bellevue triangle. We live in Richfield and have senior surface water rights. Our rights are not the oldest. They are, however, from 1888. Your article discusses how great it is the junior groundwater rights holders were able to access water; however, your article neglected to mention farms like ours that have older water rights. We were shut off June 10. We lost our hay crop and have no recourse. There are farms hurt by this decision and no one is discussing it. Only one side of this story is being reported. The government did a study 10 or so years ago; it proved the junior ground rights holders are draining the aquifer that feeds Silver Creek and the Littlewood River. This decision gives junior groundwater rights holders over some more senior surface rights holders priority for water. I have to wonder why Gov. Little stepped in to help one group of farms over another after the Idaho Department of Water Resources determined the right thing to do was to shut off the wells in the Bellevue triangle? Farms like ours are up a “dry” creek without a paddle.