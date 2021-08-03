Dr. Fauci is trying to save your butt

As a doctor and public health professional, I have been disappointed and distressed by the response to the hanging in effigy of Dr. Anthony Fauci at a Rehoboth Beach business - one that I will never again patronize. The display is both callous and ignorant, and worse, it undermines the critical message that we need to protect ourselves, our neighbors, and our fellow citizens from a serious health threat that is within our ability to halt, for the most part, with very little effort.