Spotify highlights songwriters and producers behind today’s hits with new curated playlist

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Spotify announced this morning a new way to discover the latest releases on the streaming service. Soon, you’ll notice a fancy new bell icon in the top right of the Spotify home page. When tapped, that bell will take you to the all-new What’s New feed, featuring all of the latest releases from artists and podcasts you follow. With this, there’s no chance you’ll miss anything from your favey-fave artists.