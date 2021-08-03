Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Spotify highlights songwriters and producers behind today’s hits with new curated playlist

By The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber
themusicnetwork.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpotify is set to spotlight the songwriters and producers behind some of the world’s biggest hits via a new playlist, ‘Noteable Releases’. The flagship editorial playlist continues on from the streaming service’s launch of its Noteable hub in February, which collates songwriting and publishing credits to place a greater emphasis on the contributions of those working behind the scenes in the recorded music industry.

themusicnetwork.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zaytoven
Person
Jack Antonoff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Songwriting#The Playlist#Songwriters#Music Industry#Noteable Releases#Noteable Releases
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicSFGate

Watch Billie Eilish's Intimate Live Performance of 'Male Fantasy'

Billie Eilish has released a live performance video of her recent song “Male Fantasy,” created in association with Vevo. The clip, directed by Kyle Goldberg and shot on 35mm film, also features Finneas on guitar. Eilish has teamed up with Vevo for a series of videos from her new album...
Entertainmentdroid-life.com

Now It’s Easy to See ‘What’s New’ on Spotify

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Spotify announced this morning a new way to discover the latest releases on the streaming service. Soon, you’ll notice a fancy new bell icon in the top right of the Spotify home page. When tapped, that bell will take you to the all-new What’s New feed, featuring all of the latest releases from artists and podcasts you follow. With this, there’s no chance you’ll miss anything from your favey-fave artists.
Internetlifewire.com

Spotify Adds "What's New" Feed for Artists You Follow

Spotify has added a "What's New" feed that updates in real time and is curated from the creators, artists, and shows you follow to make it easier to stay on top of your favorites. If you've ever wanted it to be just a bit simpler to keep track of new...
MusicThe Tab

Spotify Today’s Top Fans: Here is how to find your most streamed artists and songs

Spotify just loves to give us stats on what we listen to – whether it be telling us we listened to 300 hours of Ariana Grande during lockdown or streamed Olivia Rodrigo for a day straight after a breakup. And the latest in the Spotify stats rollouts is Today’s Top Fans, a feature which lets you find out your most streamed artist and songs.
Technologyinputmag.com

Spotify finally adds ‘What's New’ feature with its latest update

Spotify never had its variation of a “What’s New” tab on its app. Yes, that’s right — in all its years of existence. The popular music streaming service billed as a handy, simple way to follow and listen to all of your favorite musicians never included a handy, simple way to... find the newest tracks from said favorite musicians.
Musicmobilesyrup.com

Spotify’s What’s New section locks you further into its music filter bubble

A new update is rolling out to Spotify that makes it easier to see if your favourite artists have released new music recently. If you’re a Spotify listener, you’ll notice a small bell icon in the top right-hand corner of your home screen. The icon is tucked beside the existing ‘History’ feature and the settings.
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

Spotify Premium hits new subscriber milestone as podcasts grow

Spotify now has 365 million users with 165 million of them paying for Spotify Premium and 210 million sticking with the free, ad-supported version, according to a recent earnings report. Those numbers aren’t just big, but show paying users have increased by seven million in one quarter and overall users...
Tennisnorthernstar.info

Lifestyle’s weekly Spotify playlist #16

In music, nothing beats a great intro track. Singer-songwriter Clairo has matured exponentially on her new album “Sling,” and the intro track “Bambi” is masterful and elegant. Multi-instrumentalist, singer and producer Jack Antonoff’s instrumentation on the track’s clavinet, mellotron, drums, bass, piano and electric guitar pair nicely alongside Clairo’s angelic voice for some soothing introspection.
Musickiss951.com

Producer Nicole’s Friday 5 | NEW MUSIC

3. Lying – Dan + Shay. Dan + Shay - Lying (Official Music Video) Dermot Kennedy - Better Days (Official Music Video) The new single 'Better Days' is out Now: https://DermotKennedy.lnk.to/BetterDays Follow Dermot Kennedy:https://www.instagram.com/dermotkennedyhttps://www.fac... Best For Me – The Kid LAROI. The Kid LAROI - BEST FOR ME (Official Audio)
Internetdallassun.com

Horizon Partners with Timbaland's 'Beatclub' to Give Fans Ability to Own & Trade Music Shares & NFTs from Award-Winning Producers & Songwriters

Partnership Empowers Musicians with Technology to Further Monetize & Enable Fans to Share in their Success. ZUG, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Horizon Fintex ('Horizon'), the FinTech company powering the digital stock exchange, Upstream, and fan engagement platform, Global Fan Exchange ('GFX'), today announced a partnership with Grammy Award-winning Producer Timbaland and Gary Marella's highly anticipated beat-selling marketplace, Beatclub. The partnership aims to bring first-of-their kind investment and regulated trading opportunities to fans globally while empowering the music creator community with the tools to drive funding and next level fan engagement to their music. First deals are expected to go live later this year.
WorldHypebae

Rising Chinese Musician Scintii Curates Summer 2021 Playlist for HYPEBAE

A Shanghai-based Taiwanese musician, Scintii (Stella Chung) has been a rising name in the Chinese music scene. Loved for her unique musical style and ethereal voice, the emerging artist sat down with HYPEBAE to curate a playlist of her favorite summer tunes. Since taking over the club scene in Shanghai,...
Musicemmys.com

They Write the Songs

In a revealing moment during the Netflix docuseries Song Exploder, host Hrishikesh Hirway asks Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails about the lyrics of his hauntingly melancholic hit "Hurt." Reznor, an Emmy-winning composer, at first demurs. "The reason I like to shy away from talking about lyrics is, it can...

Comments / 0

Community Policy