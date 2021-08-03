Spotify highlights songwriters and producers behind today’s hits with new curated playlist
Spotify is set to spotlight the songwriters and producers behind some of the world’s biggest hits via a new playlist, ‘Noteable Releases’. The flagship editorial playlist continues on from the streaming service’s launch of its Noteable hub in February, which collates songwriting and publishing credits to place a greater emphasis on the contributions of those working behind the scenes in the recorded music industry.themusicnetwork.com
Comments / 0