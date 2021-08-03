Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Latest Permanent Fund projections show statutory PFD would consume over 80% of structured draw

By Jeff Landfield
alaskalandmine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest History and Projection report from the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation reveals some interesting data. The statutory Permanent Fund dividend (which has not been paid since 2015) would consume over 80% of the structured draw that was passed by the Legislature in 2018. The report includes the FY 2022 actual Percent of Market Value (POMV) draw, the actual FY 2022 statutory dividend, the FY 2023 actual POMV draw, and the projected FY 2023 statutory dividend.

alaskalandmine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Pfd#Alaska Permanent Fund#Percent Of Market Value#Pomv#Fy 2022#The Alaska Supreme Court#Fy 2023#The Permanent Fund#House#Department Of Revenue#Fy 2030
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Related
Loudoun County, VAloudounnow.com

Loudoun Faces $60M Data Center Tax Shortfall

Lower-than-forecast tax revenues from data centers and a huge anticipated request for funding from the school system may mean supervisors have to make some tough calls when they work on the next annual county budget. County staff members are still working to figure out why data center tax revenues—which for...
Income Taxcapecod.com

Revenue Collection Numbers for FY21 Exceed Benchmark

HYANNIS – The state has released numbers comparing this year’s revenue collection to last year’s with surprising results. June 2021 revenue collection numbers reached nearly $3.7 billion, which exceeds the benchmark by $1 billion. However, June 2020 collection numbers were over $1 billion higher than this year’s. Part of June...
Georgia Statevaldostatoday.com

Georgia’s net tax revenues increase

Atlanta, GA – The State of Georgia’s net tax collections in the first month of FY 2022 approached $2.16 billion for an increase of $8.7 million, or 0.4 percent, compared to July 2020 (FY 2021), when net tax collections totaled roughly $2.15 billion. Gross tax revenue receipts in July totaled $2.92 billion, for an increase of $187.2 million, or 6.8 percent, over July 2020, when gross tax revenue totaled $2.73 billion.
EconomyFairbanks Daily News-Miner

Permanent Fund ends fiscal year topping $81B

Jul. 27— The 2021 fiscal year results are in and the Permanent Fund is the big winner. Alaska’s primary revenue source ended June with a total value of nearly $81.1 billion after starting the year at $65.3 billion. The 24 percent growth in the Fund over the fiscal year was...
MarketsPosted by
Must Read Alaska

Jim Crawford: News flash — 2021 Permanent Fund revenue at $18.8 billion

The Alaska Permanent Fund just posted June 30, 20121 fiscal year-end earnings and expenses. Our Permanent Fund generated total revenues in the last 12 months of $18.8 billion. Expenses were $174 million, leaving a profit of $18.6 billion. Transfers in (royalty payments) amounted to $319.5 million and payment to the General Fund to pay government expenses and dividends was $3.141 billion.
Economyalaskasnewssource.com

Alaska Permanent Fund grew by almost 25% over the last fiscal year to $81 billion

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Permanent Fund grew by almost 25% over the fiscal year that ended on June 30. The total value of the Permanent Fund at the end of the last fiscal year was over $81.1 billion. That figure includes over $17 billion in unrealized gains, meaning increases to investments that have not been sold into cash.
Juneau Empire

Permanent Fund posts record earnings as lawmakers debate state deficit

Members of the legislative fiscal plan working group heard testimony Tuesday from Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation CEO Angela Rodell, who presented to on the fund’s record-breaking growth over the past year. The work group is holding meetings every day this week ahead of the scheduled Aug. 2 start of a special legislative session and will finish the week with a series of opportunities for public testimony.
Politicsthecordovatimes.com

Poll: More PFD discussion needed

A new poll by Dittman Research concludes there is a need to engage Alaskans before making any significant decisions about the future of the state’s Permanent Fund dividend. Poll results released Monday, July 19, indicate that residents are skeptical of a proposal to direct the same amount of limited Permanent Fund dollars to dividends as are spent in support of every state service, including schools, state troopers and road construction.
Dent County, MOthesalemnewsonline.com

Tax funds tourism-related projects

Tourism is big in Dent County. Tourism-related businesses in Dent County received more than $3.3 million as a direct result of tourism-related business in 2020, according to numbers reported by the county, and similar numbers were reported in 2019. Dent County’s 2% tourism sales tax saw more than $68,000 collected...
Irving, TXhngn.com

$2,000 Extra Stimulus Checks Will Be Given to Americans, Will You Qualify?

Struggling Americans in some states in the country will receive extra Stimulus Checks up to $2,000 in the upcoming weeks. In a recently published article in The Sun, A proposal to offer a $2,000 incentive to teachers who intend to return to class in the autumn was accepted by a school board in Irving, Texas. Officials want to express their gratitude to employees who have persevered in the face of the global pandemic.
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: Possibility Of A Fourth Check

While three different stimulus check packages have already hit the bank accounts, citizens are looking out for more. But, it hasn’t been ascertained yet if they would be receiving another stimulus package. The economy is in much better shape than it was previously- even though it hasn’t fully recovered from the pandemic. Also, with the emergence of the new variant, there are setbacks that will come up. Nevertheless, we probably wouldn’t be seeing such a high rate of unemployment that was prevalent at the start of the pandemic.
Posted by
Southside Matt

Bill prepares drivers for double taxation

Making sure that the rich pay their fair share, President Biden’s White House has for months been stating that taxes would not be raised on families earning less than $400,000 per year. Yet one aspect of the Infrastructure Bill is potentially set to hit these families the hardest.
Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Announced For Selected Citizens

Stimulus Check has been announced in some states. These payments will be rolled out to a specific set of citizens. At a time when the government is uninterested, these payments are welcome. As many as four American states have designed their Stimulus Checks. These payments will surely lighten up the mood in gloomy circumstances.
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: How To Know If You Will Get This Week’s Payment

American families are going to get a monthly stimulus check payment of a maximum of $300. It is being issued under the temporary extension of the Child Tax Credit by the Biden administration. Will This Month’s CTC Stimulus Check Differ?. The first CTC stimulus checks began hitting parents’ bank accounts...
Income TaxPosted by
Outsider.com

IRS Stimulus: More Than 1.5 Million Americans Receiving $1,600 Refunds This Week, How to Track Payment

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is sending out $1,600 refund checks this week to taxpayers who took unemployment benefits last year and overpaid the taxes on them. The IRS recently announced that it will be sending refunds to 1.5 million Americans. It made direct deposit payments beginning on July 28, and paper checks started arriving in mailboxes on July 30, CBS reported.
Congress & Courtsmoney.com

Will Congress Extend Pandemic Unemployment Benefits Again?

Millions of people are facing a dramatic financial cliff as every federal pandemic unemployment program is set to expire in less than one month. Roughly 7.5 million Americans stand to lose all of their income from one of three federal programs scheduled to end this Labor Day weekend. Another 4.2 million will see their benefits cut down to just their state unemployment payments. While they’ll still receive some money, state unemployment benefits are often not enough to cover living expenses.
Marketsinvesting.com

2 ETFs For Investors Bullish On The Expanding Insurance Sector

Insurance coverage is a crucial part of risk management and can provide a safety net when potential dangers get out of control. Individuals are better positioned to deal with some of life's uncertainties if they have health, property, or unemployment insurance. In addition, insurance helps corporations and entrepreneurs mitigate risks...

Comments / 0

Community Policy