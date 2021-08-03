Latest Permanent Fund projections show statutory PFD would consume over 80% of structured draw
The latest History and Projection report from the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation reveals some interesting data. The statutory Permanent Fund dividend (which has not been paid since 2015) would consume over 80% of the structured draw that was passed by the Legislature in 2018. The report includes the FY 2022 actual Percent of Market Value (POMV) draw, the actual FY 2022 statutory dividend, the FY 2023 actual POMV draw, and the projected FY 2023 statutory dividend.alaskalandmine.com
Comments / 0