Potkonen (40) Oldest Boxer To Medal, Joins Harrington, Seesondee, Ferreira In Women's Lightweight Semifinals

By Jake Donovan
Boxing Scene
 4 days ago

Mira Potkonen has achieved an Olympic mark that stands little chance of ever being surpassed. The two-time Olympian from Finland became the oldest boxer in history to medal, as she is guaranteed at least Bronze following a split decision win over Esra Yildiz (Turkey). Scores were 29-27 on all five scorecards, two for the exiting Yildiz and three for Potkonen, who medals at age 40 years, 8 months and 17 days following the women's lightweight quarterfinal Tuesday at Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo.

