Delivering the flavor, texture and versatility of sausage in an innovative form, Johnsonville Sausage Strips are rolling out nationwide after a successful 2020 launch in the Midwest. The fully cooked strips, made with premium cuts of pork and containing no MSG, look and cook like bacon but offer smoked-sausage flavor, making them a welcome addition to a range of recipes. They’re available in four flavors: Original, Spicy, Maple and Chorizo. Found in the pre-cooked bacon section of supermarkets, the product line provides a leaner alternative to bacon, with 40% less fat and 30% less sodium, according to USDA data. Further, preparation is quick and convenient, with several heating methods that work for the strips, among them in the oven, on a stovetop, in an air fryer or on a grill. A 12-ounce package of about 12 strips of any variety retails for a suggested $4.99.